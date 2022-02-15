QPR v Millwall: Confirmed XIs as team news emerges at The Den

Millwall host QPR at The Den this evening as Gary Rowett’s side look to extend their recent impressive run at home.

The Lions have taken seven points from their last three games in south London, including a 2-1 win against Cardiff City on Saturday.

Football League World are in place in the press box at The Den, where the team news has just landed.

Millwall

Benik Afobe misses out for the Lions due to a hamstring issue and Mason Bennett as his replacement is the only change.

Highly rated teenager Zak Lovelace makes the bench for the homeside.

Millwall XI: Bialkowski, McNamara, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace, Malone, Kieftenbeld, Mitchell, Wallace, Malone, Burke

Subs: Long, Pearce, Saville, Mahoney, Evans, Burey, Lovelace

Mark Warburton has made three changes to his side after the defeat at Oakwell.

Moses Odubajo has replaced Albert Adomah on the right, while Stefan Johansen and Chris Willock replace Jeff Hendrick and Andre Gray.

QPR XI: Marshall, Odubajo, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Wallace, Field, Johansen, Chair, Willock, Dykes

Subs: Dieng, Odubajo, Sanderson, Amos, Hendrick, Austin, Gray