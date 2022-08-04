QPR v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

QPR started the new season with a loss to Blackburn and manager Michael Beale will want to get his first three points of the campaign with a win over Middlesbrough this weekend.

The Hoops played some decent football against Rovers but couldn’t bag a goal and ended up losing in that fixture. Now, they face Chris Wilder’s Boro team who are also looking for a promotion.

Boro managed a point against West Brom in their first game of the season, with Isaiah Jones initially putting the club ahead. However, Baggies player John Swift bagged an equaliser and they had to settle for a point.

Ahead of the next fixture then, here is all you need to know about this game.

Latest team news

With the Hoops, some good news is that Chris Willock and Luke Amos are both available for selection this weekend. Willock played in a total of 35 games last season and managed seven goals with eleven assists – a superb return for the player, as became key to the club’s first-team.

As for Middlesbrough, they don’t have too many injuries to think about. During the game against West Brom, the only substitutes that the manager Chris Wilder made were tactical, so changes to the team could be purely rotational in this fixture.

Score prediction

Even with QPR signing some decent players this summer and new boss Michael Beale likely to do well in the manager’s role this campaign, the Boro squad are just too strong and boss Chris Wilder too experienced to not claim three points here. If Middlesbrough win the fixture away from home, it would be an excellent result for the club. 1-0 Middlesbrough.

Is there a live stream?

With the game being played at 3pm on a Saturday, it means the game won’t be shown on TV and there won’t be a live stream.

What time is kick-off?

QPR will play Middlesbrough at 3pm on Saturday, August 4.