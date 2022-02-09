QPR v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

QPR host Middlesbrough at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening in a meeting of two sides with promotion aspirations.

Should results elsewhere go their way, a win for the R’s could see them move into the top two while Middlesbrough are only outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

The pair are two of the Championship’s in-form sides and both head into this midweek clash having won five of their last six games in the league.

Boro have looked transformed since Chris Wilder took charge in November but his reign reached its highest point to date on Friday as they knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.

The R’s failed to secure progress to the fifth round of that competition after a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United but being able to focus entirely on the Championship is no bad thing.

It promises to be a fantastic contest in west London this evening and Football League World will be there live to provide coverage.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off…

Latest team news

QPR will be without AFCON winner Seny Dieng but Warburton is hopeful that Andre Gray could feature after returning from international duty with Jamaica.

With Jordan Archer still out injured, David Marshall is set to start in goal once again.

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum played 45 minutes for the U23s earlier this week but a return to the first team appears unlikely for the time being.

However, Chris Willock, Yoann Barbet, and Sam Field should feature after being rested for the weekend’s FA Cup tie.

Wilder, meanwhile, has suggested that changes will be made if necessary after his side played extra time and penalties against United on Friday.

James Léa Siliki is likely to miss out once again but January signing Riley McGree is in line to make his debut after being absent due to international duty and illness.

Is there a live stream?

Yes, streams will be available for those in the UK and overseas, either via QPR+ or Middlesbrough Matchday Live or Sky Sports Football red button.

Audio streams are also available via both clubs’ websites.

What time is kick-off?

The QPR v Middlesbrough Championship tie will kick off at 7.45pm this evening, meaning full team news should be available from 6.45pm.