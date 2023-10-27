Leicester City’s historic start to the Championship season sees them take on the trip to struggling QPR this weekend.

This fixture represents one of the biggest mismatches in the division, with the Foxes winning all but one of their opening 13 games.

Meanwhile, Gareth Ainsworth’s position is under increasing pressure as the Hoops fail to perform.

Supporters have expressed their dissatisfaction in recent weeks, as QPR continue to slide down the Championship table.

The London club is now 23rd in the standings as they prepare to take on league leaders Leicester.

A massive 28 points separate the two teams after just 13 games, highlighting the sheer difference in quality between the sides.

But perhaps Saturday can spring one of the ultimate surprises as Ainsworth fights for his job at Loftus Road with each passing game.

What is the latest team news ahead of QPR’s clash with Leicester City?

QPR will be without Jimmy Dunne following his double-yellow card in the defeat to West Brom midweek.

The defender is serving a one-game ban, which means Ainsworth will have a decision to make over his backline.

Sam Field has previously moved into a centre back role in the past and could do so again this weekend in order to maintain the back-five shape, which could see Paul Smyth come into the team.

Albert Adomah could also come into the side in Dunne’s place having made his first start of the season last weekend.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca will have some big decisions of his own, with two key players now on the verge of a suspension of their own ahead of their big clash with Leeds United.

If Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Harry Winks pick up another yellow against QPR they will miss the meeting with the Whites, meaning Maresca may opt to rest the pair in order to play it safe and ensure their availability.

Elsewhere, Wilfred Ndidi is likely to miss the clash with injury, as are Kasey McAteer and Tom Cannon who are close to a return.

This could see the likes of Hamza Choudhury come into the side this weekend, with Jamie Vardy another that is likely to feature after missing the win over Sunderland midweek.

How to watch QPR vs Leicester City?

Leicester’s visit to Loftus Road will not be televised due to the blackout rule.

Brief highlights of the game will be available on YouTube via Sky Sports later in the evening, with a more in-depth version to come from ITV’s highlight show on Saturday night.

Supporters can follow the action live on radio, or by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports throughout the afternoon or Final Score on the BBC from 4.30pm.

Are there tickets available for QPR vs Leicester City?

There are still tickets available for QPR’s clash with Leicester on Saturday, with the hosts charging between £37 and £42 to attend at Loftus Road.

However, there are no tickets available for the away fans, with Leicester having sold out their allocation of tickets in the weeks leading up to the game.

What time does QPR vs Leicester City kick-off?

The game gets underway at Loftus Road at 3pm.