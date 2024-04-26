Queens Park Rangers take on Leeds United in the Championship at Loftus Road on Friday night.

The R's boosted their survival prospects with a 1-0 home victory over Preston North End on Saturday, with Lyndon Dykes' 20th-minute goal sealing a crucial three points.

Marti Cifuentes has done an outstanding job since replacing Gareth Ainsworth in late October, and the Hoops have been one of the form sides in the division in the second half of the season, losing just four of their last 17 league games.

The R's currently sit 18th in the table, four points clear of the relegation zone, and a win over Leeds will see Cifuentes' men secure safety.

It has been a tough few weeks for Leeds, but they ended a three-game winless run with a dramatic 4-3 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Monday night.

Boro started strongly, and Isaiah Jones gave the hosts the lead early on, but the Whites responded well, and Crysencio Summerville levelled from the penalty spot in the 14th minute before Patrick Bamford put them ahead just four minutes later.

Emmanuel Latte Lath equalised for Boro in the 30th minute, but Leeds restored their advantage before half time through Wilfried Gnonto's strike, which was controversially allowed to stand despite the Italian international being in an offside position.

Summerville looked to have sealed all three points when he added a fourth for the visitors in the 61st minute, but Latte Lath's header reduced the deficit for Boro three minutes from time to set up a tense finish.

Boro piled on the pressure in the closing stages, but Leeds held on to move back into the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke's men currently sit second in the table, one point clear of third-placed Ipswich Town, but the Tractor Boys have a game in hand.

Defeat for Leeds against QPR on Friday night would see Leicester promoted to the Premier League, but if the Whites do pick up a result, the Foxes can secure their top flight return at Preston North End on Monday night.

David Prutton's QPR v Leeds United prediction

Sky Sports pundit Prutton believes that Leeds will face a difficult test against QPR, but he believes the Whites will come away with a 2-1 win.

"I think Leeds really needed that result, it was a great game on Monday night against Middlesbrough," Prutton said on the Sky Sports Championship predictions podcast.

"QPR still need to work the maths, even though there are permutations down there that really work in their favour, given the fixtures.

"I don't think it'll be an easy trip for Leeds, even though they have got the best player in the Championship and a very decent squad, which seems to have bounced back to goalscoring form at just the right time.

"Defensively, there were question marks from the Boro game of course, and a big helping hand for the decision for Willy Gnonto's goal.

"I'm sure if you're a Leicester fan, you're avidly watching and praying for a Whites slip up, but I can't really see it."

Leeds United must beat QPR on Friday night

It is a crucial night for Leeds against QPR, and with Ipswich having a game in hand, it is a match they must win.

Ipswich are not in action until Saturday night when they make the tough trip to Hull, and victory for Leeds on Friday night would move them four points clear, putting huge pressure on Kieran McKenna's side.

Leeds will be without Dan James on Friday night due to an abdominal injury, and Bamford is also a doubt as he has bruising on his knee, but the Whites still have more than enough attacking threat to cause problems for the R's.

As Prutton says, it will be a difficult game for Leeds, and QPR will have plenty of motivation as they look to secure safety, but the Whites should just edge it.