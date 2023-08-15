QPR and Ipswich Town will both prepare for this weekend's affair with a spring in their steps and a firm streak of uplifted confidence within their respective camps.

For QPR, such feelings have arrived as more a shock.

Gareth Ainsworth's side raised the curtains on their 2023/24 Championship campaign in the worst possible manner as they despondently fell to a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day.

However, the subsequent reaction left little room for improvement, with the Hoops snatching a 2-1 victory away to Cardiff City over the weekend, spoiling Aaron Ramsey's homecoming in the process.

They have an opportunity to maintain the momentum generated from their victory across the border when they host Norwich City tomorrow evening in the first round of the EFL Cup.

Amid the swathes of negativity that have engulfed the West London outfit across the summer, they will not be looking to merely rest upon their laurels and should no doubt view Ipswich's upcoming trip to the Capital as a chance to arrest pre-season pessimism.

But doing so is easier said than done.

Ipswich have, of course, ventured back into the Championship on the crest of a wave following their emphatic promotion from League One under the tuition of Kieran McKenna, who has transformed the Tractor Boys into a progressive, possession-heavy unit capable and determined to put almost any opponent on the back foot.

That is just what they have done in their opening two encounters thus far, appearing wholly and remarkable unfazed of the second-tier's added trials and tribulations by roaring to victories over Sunderland and Stoke City, both of whom represent stern propositions at this level too.

It may appear something of a mismatch on paper, but QPR are more than capable of springing surprises- while Ipswich's capabilities require little documentation.

With that in mind, it should all account for an interest contest, and FLW has summarised everything you need to know heading into the Loftus Road fixture.

What is the latest QPR and Ipswich Town team news?

A clearer understanding of availability will be afforded when Ainsworth and McKenna undertake their respective press conferences later this week.

For now at least, it is not yet known what capacity will be granted to Chris Willock, who was ruled out of the trip to South Wales courtesy of a minor training injury.

Meanwhile, Jake Clarke-Salter's injury woes have not softened following a plagued 2022/23 campaign, and he is yet to feature thus far after being hauled off through a calf issue during his side's opening off-season friendly against Slavia Prague.

His defensive partner Jimmy Dunne also succumbed to injury over the summer and was stretchered off in the 5-0 defeat at Oxford United with a shoulder injury, meaning that he looks unlikely to take to the pitch when Ipswich come to town.

On the other hand, Ipswich have a largely clean bill of health, with first-choice goalkeeper Christian Walton the only known absentee at the time of writing owing to a rare plantar fascia injury.

Is QPR v Ipswich Town live on TV or available to stream?

Unfortunately for supporters unable to make it to the game, this fixture will not be broadcasted anywhere domestically as it is a 15:00 kick-off.

Can I buy tickets for QPR v Ipswich Town?

There are still plenty of tickets available for home supporters, which can be purchased here.

Ipswich, however, have sold out their 3,000 away allocation at Loftus Road, meaning that no further tickets are on offer for traveling fans.

What time is kick-off between QPR and Ipswich Town?

The match will commence at 15:00 BST on Saturday, August 19.