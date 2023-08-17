Highlights QPR secured a morale-boosting win over Cardiff City, easing the pressure on Gareth Ainsworth after a heavy defeat on the opening day.

Ipswich Town have had a perfect start to the season with two wins and will be strong favorites going into the game against QPR.

With Ipswich on a 21-game unbeaten run and QPR looking to build on their recent victory, it will be a tough game, but Ipswich are likely to come out on top.

Queens Park Rangers take on Ipswich Town in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday.

After a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day, QPR secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The R's took the lead in the 34th minute when Sinclair Armstrong finished from close range from Paul Smyth's low cross.

Aaron Ramsey hit the crossbar for Cardiff in the second half, but the Hoops doubled their advantage in the 65th minute when Armstrong set up Kenneth Paal, who fired home to put Gareth Ainsworth's side in a commanding position.

The Bluebirds halved the deficit in the 78th minute through Ike Ugbo, and they almost equalised late on when McGuinness headed against the bar, but the visitors held on.

The R's were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at Loftus Road in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, with Jonathan Rowe's winner in the ninth minute of stoppage time sealing the Canaries' progression to the second round.

It has been an outstanding start to life back in the second tier for Ipswich, and they currently sit top of the table after two victories from their opening two league games.

After a 2-1 win at Sunderland on the opening weekend, The Tractor Boys beat Stoke City 2-0 at Portman Road on Saturday.

It was a dominant start to the game from Kieran McKenna's men and Mark Travers was called into action to deny Wes Burns before Conor Chaplin went close.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute when Luke Woolfenden headed home from Sam Morsy's free-kick.

Stoke improved after falling behind, with Josh Laurent, Daniel Johnson and Ben Wilmot all having chances, but Ipswich doubled their advantage with eight minutes remaining when substitute Kayden Jackson slotted home to seal all three points.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Ipswich will maintain their perfect start to the season on Saturday, predicting a 2-1 win for the Tractor Boys.

"That was a massive win for QPR last week. Even at this early stage of the season, to get three points on the board will have been such a boost to Gareth Ainsworth and his side," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Ipswich are 100 per cent. Two games, two wins. They will fancy their chances of making it three in a row the way things are going already. I’ll back them to do just that."

Will Ipswich Town beat QPR?

Ipswich certainly come into the game as strong favourites.

The importance of QPR's victory at Cardiff last weekend cannot be underestimated, and it significantly eases the pressure on Ainsworth.

Steve Cook's arrival from Nottingham Forest added much-needed experience and solidity to the R's defence and Ainsworth will be determined to build on the win in South Wales as he looks to avoid another relegation battle this season, but it will be a tough game against the in-form Tractor Boys.

McKenna's side have adapted seamlessly to the Championship and with Ipswich currently on an incredible 21-game unbeaten run, it is difficult to see anything other than another victory for them here.