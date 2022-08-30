QPR v Hull City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Hull are flying in the Championship right now and despite some tipping them for the drop zone, they show no signs of slowing down.

Shota Arveladze has been entrusted to turn things around with the Tigers, after they spent most of their time near the bottom three during the last campaign. He’s splashed the cash and brought in some Turkish talent this summer and so far it seems to be paying off.

QPR though are on a promotion hunt of their own under Michael Beale and will be desperate to add some more points to the board here. The Hoops have a solid squad and have an okay record themselves so far too, with two wins, two draws and two losses from their opening six fixtures.

Here then, is all you need to know ahead of this Championship fixture.

Do you love QPR? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 25 True or false - Terry Venable started his career at QPR True False

Latest Team News

Even though Hull still have plenty of players capable of producing the goods for them in midweek, the bad news for the side is that two mainstays in their team might only be available at the weekend for selection.

Ozan Tufan and Jean Michael Seri have both featured prominently for the Tigers so far but with both having picked up injuries over the last few weeks, they now won’t be in contention for this QPR game.

As for the Hoops, they are still without Jake Clarke-Salter, who has only featured in one league game for the side so far this season. That came at the end of July and he is unlikely to play a part again here and could end up missing the weekend fixture too.

Score Prediction

Hull are a hard team to beat now and they certainly have goals in them thanks to Oscar Estupinan. QPR themselves though cannot be written off in any games, especially with some of the players they have in their ranks. At home as well, the Hoops will be a hard team to break down. The points then could be shared here. 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

Because the fixture is being held in midweek, it usually means that the Sky Sports Red Button option is available for streaming of Championship games. However, this fixture won’t be shown on the service but can be watched if you have an iFollow subscription.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture will take place tonight, Tuesday 30th August, at 7:45pm.