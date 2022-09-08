QPR v Huddersfield Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

9th hosts 23rd this weekend as QPR take on Huddersfield Town in the Sky Bet Championship.

The two sides have play-off hopes this year but it’s Rangers who look the more likely to be involved in that conversation later on this season, with Huddersfield struggling early on.

Here, we break down the key info around the game…

Latest team news

Jake Clarke-Salter, Luke Amos and Taylor Richards are all going to be missing for the home side, whilst George Thomas is a doubt.

Huddersfield have David Kasumu and Matty Pearson out injured, whilst Tyreece Simpson and Michal Helik are also on the sidelines.

Is there a live stream?

The game is a 3pm kick-off and so there will be no live stream for this one. There will be audio commentary available via the two club’s respective websites.

What time is kick-off?

As mentioned, this game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.

Score prediction

We’re siding with the home team here – 1-0 to Rangers.