QPR v Huddersfield: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Queens Park Rangers will be desperate to bounce back from Saturday’s disappointing defeat against West Bromwich Albion as they take on current strugglers Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening.

They may be at home against the Terriers this midweek – but the advantage of being at Loftus Road didn’t pay dividends for them against the Baggies and the home crowd could potentially raise the pressure on the hosts if they fail to perform well.

Michael Beale’s men will be expected to come out on top in this tie considering tomorrow’s visitors currently sit at the bottom of the division, though the fact Mark Fotheringham’s side are fighting for their lives may count against the West London outfit.

This will be a more daunting tie for the Terriers though – because they will be under an immense amount of pressure to get themselves out of relegation danger considering they were play-off finalists earlier this year.

Their poor start can no longer be classed as a hangover, they are in a real battle to survive now and a point or three in the English capital could be a big step towards survival as they look to rise up the division.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, we have everything you need to know about this clash.

Latest team news

For Beale’s men, Stefan Johansen and Tyler Roberts won’t be back in action for the hosts until after the World Cup, a big blow considering both have played a big part for their team this season.

The good news for them though is the fact Chris Willock and Jimmy Dunne are available once more, with the former starting against West Brom at the weekend and the latter remaining an unused substitute.

Failing to keep a clean sheet against the Baggies though, Dunne could potentially come in for his first start since the Luton game, with one of Rob Dickie or Leon Balogun potentially dropping out.

One man that looks set to miss out is Luke Amos, who was taken off on Saturday with a hamstring injury and is currently being assessed by the club’s medical staff.

Unfortunately for the visitors, Yuta Nakayama is out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury, though they were boosted by Ben Jackson’s presence in the matchday squad at the weekend.

They will be hoping to get Jonathan Hogg, Tino Anjorin, Matty Pearson, Tyreece Simpson and Pat Jones back as quickly as possible with all of them out injured at the weekend, though one positive for them is the fact Sorba Thomas is back and managed to get game time under his belt at the weekend after serving a one-match suspension.

Score prediction

Although Beale’s side have lost a couple of games, they will be the hot favourites to come out on top in this tie considering the injury problems the Terriers currently have and their vastly differing league positions.

The fact Willock is back is also a big advantage QPR have over Huddersfield – and he will be looking to get back into the groove along with Ilias Chair with both able to be real goalscoring threats on their day.

With Lyndon Dykes up top too, they should have more than enough to win three home points even without Roberts.

And for all of these reasons, a 2-0 victory for the home team could be on the horizon. It won’t be an easy assignment though.

Is there a live stream?

For all supporters, there’s an unbiased live stream of the game on Sky Sports Football Red Button and the app.

The game is also available on QPR+ if you purchase a pass with iFollow providing video coverage as well for £10.

If you would prefer to listen to the match, BBC Radio Leeds will be taking a deeper look at the visitors before and after the clash with live commentary also being provided.

What time is kick-off?

This match kicks off at 7:45pm along with six other Championship fixtures.

Watford v Reading gets underway at 8pm.