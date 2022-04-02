QPR v Fulham: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The Championship is back and they don’t get much bigger than QPR v Fulham in west London.

The two rivals face off at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon with the R’s searching for a first win against Fulham since 2016 and a first home victory since 2012.

Mark Warburton has called on the home crowd to get behind his side to help end their recent shaky form – with the hosts having won just two of their last 11 games in all competitions.

That run has seen the R’s slip out of the top six while the visitors have continued to tighten their grip on the Championship title.

Fulham are eight points clear at the top of the table and it now looks like a matter of when and not if they will confirm their promotion back to the Premier League.

They ran out 4-1 winners in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage back in October and will be hoping for a repeat in W12 this afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the West London derby…

Latest team news

Kieren Westwood is set to start in goal once again for the R’s with Seny Dieng likely out for the rest of the season and fellow goalkeepers David Marshall, Joe Walsh, and Jordan Archer also sidelined.

Lyndon Dykes returned from injury to feature for Scotland during the international break and could feature against Fulham but Andre Gray, Chris Willock, and Lee Wallace will be absent due to injury.

The visitors’ injury list is a much shorter one but Marco Silva is waiting to assess how fit Antonee Robinson is after he played for the United States during the international break.

Score prediction

The R’s desperately need to get back to winning ways but they’ve struggled against their west London rivals in recent years.

Fulham have won the last four games between the two sides and look likely to extend that run to five with a 3-1 win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Is there a live stream?

Due to the Saturday football blackout, live video streams will not be available in the UK for the QPR v Fulham game.

However, audio streams are available through the club websites while overseas supporters can watch live video streams through either FFCtv or QPR+.

What time is kick-off?

The QPR v Fulham game kicks off at 3pm at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium meaning full starting XIs and team news will be available at 2pm.