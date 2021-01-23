QPR v Derby preview: Team news, manager thoughts and more…

One of the few Sky Bet Championship games scheduled for this weekend takes place at the Kiyan Prince Foundation on Saturday afternoon, with Queens Park Rangers hosting Derby County.

The two sides go into this match with hopes of building on good midweek wins.

QPR beat Cardiff City earlier in the week with Chris Willock on the scoresheet and Mark Warburton was pleased with his side’s approach to the game, meeting the physical challenge of the Bluebirds head-on.

Derby, meanwhile, also won with a 1-0 scoreline at home to AFC Bournemouth with midfielder Krystian Bielik converting a well-taken goal. Since the match, Wayne Rooney has said that he wants to see similar energy levels again from his players but a bit more quality, too, as they look to make it two wins in a matter of days.

Certainly, it’s a big game for both with QPR in 17th and Derby in 21st and just five points separating the pair.

The Hoops will see it as a chance to really put some space between them and the dropzone whilst the away side, of course, will be planning on making things even tighter at the bottom with a victory of their own.

In terms of team news, Warburton has said he may keep with the 3-5-2 that served him well at Cardiff or revert back to a 4-2-3-1, depending on what the Rams do. Either way, Tom Carroll will be missing with him out for a few months with a knee problem, whilst there’s a chance Chris Willock could retain his place after returning to the team as Bright Osayi-Samuel looks set to play far less now having agreed to join Fenerbahce in the summer.

For Derby, Rooney has no fresh injury worries to contend with and with them looking to build momentum and carry on from where they left off against the Cherries, he may well name the same side once more.