QPR v Coventry match preview: Team news, form, previous meetings and more

After their comprehensive EFL Cup victory in midweek, QPR are back at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon as they host Coventry City.

The Sky Blues have made an excellent start to the season and are well deserving of their nine points from four games, having beaten Reading, Blackpool, and Nottingham Forest.

That said, there’s no denying that the trip to face the R’s in west London looks to be their toughest test so far in the 2021/22 campaign – with Mark Warburton’s side on eight points themselves.

Having been knocked out of the EFL Cup in a previous round, Mark Robins’ Sky Blues didn’t play in midweek and should turn up this afternoon well-rested.

Warburton made a significant number of changes in the win against Oxford United but was forced to name only four substitutes, all academy players, due to injury and illness.

The sickness bug that limited his options against the U’s could do the same today, with the R’s boss revealing that a number of players will have fitness tests this morning to check whether they’re able to feature in what he is calling “undoubtedly our most difficult game of the season so far”.

Left-back Sam McCallum, who made his debut in midweek, will be fit to feature against his former club, however.

The Sky Blues will be without Tyler Walker, Liam Kelly, and Bright Enobakhare – with Robins revealing that the former that Walker and Kelly are both “sort of” joining in training.

Both sides will know they’re in for a real test at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this afternoon, though the west London ground has been a happy hunting ground for the R’s in recent fixtures.

The hosts won 3-0 in this fixture last season and 2-1 the last time these two met in W12 prior to that back in 2011.

Despite Coventry’s strong start to the 2021/22 campaign, Warburton’s men will head into this one as favourites on their home turf.