QPR v Coventry City: Team news and form ahead of Good Friday clash

Queens Park Rangers take on Coventry City this afternoon as the Sky Bet Championship sparks back into life for the final run-in towards the end of the season.

Rangers will be looking to finish in the top ten this season, and build for a strong campaign in 21/22 whilst Coventry are fighting for their lives to try and remain in the Sky Bet Championship.

In terms of form, the Hoops have won three of their last five and lost just the once, with their draw at Reading their final result before the international break.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, have won once, drawn twice and lost twice from their last five games, with their last result before the break a 0-0 draw with relegation candidates Wycombe Wanderers.

In terms of team news, QPR boss Mark Warburton has already reported that he has no fresh injury issues to contend with and the medical staff will just be assessing those that were away on international duty.

Lyndon Dykes, Seny Dieng and Niko Hamalainen were all called up by their respective countries and will be checked over for any issues, with the former pair the most likely to be involved this afternoon.

For Coventry, Fankaty Dabo and Ben Sheaf have picked up recent injuries and will be missing alongside longer-term absentee Jodi Jones.

Kyle McFadzean, meanwhile, is back after a suspension following a red card against Luton Town.