QPR v Cardiff City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

High-flying Queens Park Rangers will welcome Cardiff City to Loftus Road on Wednesday night as they bid to get back to winning ways following a defeat on the road at Luton Town on Saturday.

Before that loss, the Hoops had won four of their last five matches to leave them just a few points behind the leading pair of Sheffield United and Norwich City, but defeat at the weekend pushed the R’s down to fourth spot after Burnley leapfrogged all three clubs into top spot of the Championship.

As for Cardiff, their own good form under interim boss Mark Hudson was halted on Saturday when Coventry City ran out 1-0 winners in South Wales this past weekend.

The Bluebirds were denied an equaliser in controversial circumstances when Callum Robinson appeared to have scored a perfectly legitimate goal, and Hudson will be hoping for a bit more luck in the English capital on Wednesday evening.

Latest team news

Leon Balogun picked up a knock against Luton on Saturday, so he could be withdrawn in place of Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird, who was rested after picking up some tightness in a leg muscle earlier on in the week.

There’s also a more serious concern as Jimmy Dunne was stretchered off against the Hatters, leaving Michael Beale with a potential issue in his defence.

Starman Chris Willock has returned to the training pitch following a hamstring problem, but it’s going to be too soon for his return you would imagine.

As for Cardiff, there could be changes made in the name of squad rotation following the defeat to Coventry on Saturday.

One player who won’t be back though is Rubin Colwill, with the Wales international suffering a setback in his recovery from a hip flexor issue.

Ebou Adams and Isaak Davies are still sidelined, but Mahlon Romeo could potentially return, although he would have to pass a late fitness test.

Is there a live stream?

This round of Championship fixtures are all live on Sky Sports, with QPR and Cardiff clashing on the red button.

Alternatively, match passes are available to purchase for anyone on either club’s respective official websites for the price of £10.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will be at Loftus Road on Wednesday evening at 7:45pm.

Score prediction

We fancy QPR to get the job done here and get back to winning ways. 2-1 to the hosts.