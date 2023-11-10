Highlights QPR showed improvement in their last game and took the lead through Ilias Chair, but ultimately drew 1-1 with Rotherham United.

QPR remains in 23rd place in the Championship table, six points away from safety.

Bristol City appointed Liam Manning as their new head coach, and they currently sit in 11th place in the table, just four points away from the play-off places.

Queens Park Rangers take on Bristol City in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday.

The R's picked up a point in their first game under new head coach Marti Cifuentes as they drew 1-1 with fellow strugglers Rotherham United at the New York Stadium last weekend, ending a run of six consecutive defeats.

It was a much-improved performance from the Hoops, and they took the lead in the 50th minute through Ilias Chair's stunning strike, the midfielder's first goal of the season, but Georgie Kelly's 70th-minute equaliser secured a share of the spoils for the Millers.

Cifuentes' side remain 23rd in the table, six points from safety.

Championship Table (As it stands November 9th) Team P GD Pts 21 Huddersfield Town 15 -13 15 22 Rotherham United 15 -12 11 23 QPR 15 -16 9 24 Sheffield Wednesday 15 -16 6

Bristol City appointed Liam Manning as their new head coach this week, with the 38-year-old making the move from Oxford United to replace Nigel Pearson, who was surprisingly sacked last month.

Manning had only been in charge of Oxford since March, and after leading the club to League One safety last season, his side enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign, sitting second in the table at the time of his departure.

The Robins beat 10-man Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Ashton Gate on Saturday under the guidance of caretaker manager Curtis Fleming, with Rob Dickie's 64th-minute winner sealing all three points after Barry Bannan was controversially sent off for the Owls in the first half.

City are 11th in the table, just four points from the play-off places.

Championship Table (As it stands November 6th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 15 2 23 10 Blackburn Rovers 15 -1 22 11 Bristol City 15 0 21 12 Middlesbrough 15 -1 21

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton is expecting an entertaining affair between QPR and Bristol City, predicting a 2-2 draw.

That would leave both Cifuentes and Manning still searching for their first victory.

Will QPR beat Bristol City?

This is an incredibly tough game to call.

There were plenty of positives for QPR to take from the game against Rotherham last week, but they will be without the influential Chair for the visit of Bristol City after he picked up his fifth booking of the season, and the 26-year-old will undoubtedly be a huge loss.

The R's are yet to win at home this season, but Cifuentes will be keen to get off to a positive start at Loftus Road, and he has had a full week to work on the training ground with the players.

There are risks attached to Manning's appointment given that he has never managed in the Championship, but he is an exciting choice for the Robins, and it is an excellent opportunity for him to take over a team sitting in a strong position in the table.

City have been inconsistent so far this season, but they should come into the game with confidence after beating Wednesday last weekend.

It could be quite a tight affair at Loftus Road on Saturday, so it is easy to see why Prutton has predicted a draw, but the Robins come into the game as slight favourites.