Bristol City begin a new era on Saturday afternoon, when Liam Manning takes charge of his first game as Robins manager, with a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.

For their part, QPR are also at the start of a new era in the dugout, with Marti Cifuentes having taken charge of his first game since replacing Gareth Ainsworth, in their 1-1 draw with Rotherham United on Saturday.

That point ended a run of six consecutive defeats for the R's, and leaves them 23rd in the current Championship table, six points adrift of safety.

Manning meanwhile, will hoping to build on the momentum of Bristol City's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their last game prior to his arrival at the weekend.

Following that victory, the Robins currently 11th in the second-tier standings, four points from the play-off places.

QPR and Bristol City current Championship standings Position Team Played Points 11th Bristol City 15 21 23rd QPR 15 9 As of 9th November 2023

As a result, this looks like being an intriguing match-up on Saturday, as two managers look to get off to positive starts with their new clubs.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the big questions ahead of QPR vs Bristol City, right here.

What is the team news for QPR vs Bristol City?

Despite the returns of Steve Cook and Jimmy Dunne last time out, QPR may still be short on options in defence for this match, with Morgan Fox and Jake Clarke-Salter having again missed the clash with the Millers.

Midfield duo Andre Dozzell and Jack Colback could return from suspension, although Ilias Chair - who scored his first goal of the season against Rotherham - will miss out with a ban, after being booked for the fifth time this season in that clash with the Millers.

Bristol City meanwhile, were boosted by the returns to the squad of Zak Vyner, George Tanner and Kal Naismith last time out.

However, Ross McRorie, Rob Atkinson and Ayman Benarous have been long-term absentees over the past few weeks, with Nakhi Wells, Matty James and Joe Williams also missing out recently.

Are tickets still available for QPR vs Bristol City?

There are still tickets available in all three stands open to home fans for this game for QPR supporters, although availability is limited in most areas, with prices ranging from £21-£40 for adults depending on the specific seat.

Bristol City meanwhile, have less than 100 of their 1,950 allocation left on sale, with away tickets available to buy until 2pm on Friday afternoon, with no option to pay on the day.

Is QPR vs Bristol City on TV?

QPR vs Bristol City will not be shown live on TV in the UK.

Highlights of the game will be shown on the EFL Round-Up Show on ITV 4 from 10:25pm on Saturday night, and on ITV 1 from 11:55pm the same evening.

What time does QPR vs Bristol City kick-off?

QPR vs Bristol City is due to kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday 11th November at Loftus Road.

Team news will be available from an hour before kick-off, at 2:00pm.