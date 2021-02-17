QPR v Brentford match preview: Team news & manager comments ahead of west London derby

Queens Park Rangers host Brentford this evening in the Sky Bet Championship with both sides looking to earn bragging rights in the second league derby of the season between the two.

The Bees earned the victory in the first meeting of the season between the pair back in November with Ivan Toney getting the winning goal and, with them challenging for promotion this season, they’ll be looking for a repeat of that.

QPR, meanwhile, have their own aims this year of finishing as high as possible and keeping those below them at bay with them looking to continue their decent run of form and build on a home win last time out against Blackburn Rovers.

Indeed, they will be the better rested of the two sides with their clash at Rotherham United on Saturday falling foul of a frozen pitch whilst the Bees lost at home to Barnsley on Sunday afternoon.

Both, though, will fancy their chances of getting all three points in what promises to be an exciting clash between two good footballing teams.

Manager Mark Warburton is certainly looking forward to it:

“Brentford were beaten by Barnsley at the weekend but I think that result is irreverent – they’ll probably be even more determined to get a result now. However, we’ve been playing very well and are starting to score the goals and get the rewards that our performances have deserved.”

Whilst Brentford boss Thomas Frank wants to see a reaction:

“We need to look at where we are, what we have done and appreciate that we are in a really good place. Sunday [against Barnsley] was a game that we are very unhappy with but it is all about how we react now. We always have extra energy and motivation for games against QPR.”

In terms of team news, Lyndon Dykes is back in contention for the hosts after recovering from a blow to the head sustained against Blackburn and there are few other issues for Mark Warburton to contend with barring the long-term injuries at the club. Indeed, both Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field have been training, though only the latter is deemed ready to potentially be involved in the squad tonight.

For Brentford, meanwhile, there are no new injury problems for Thomas Frank with the Bees boss looking for that reaction, though Shandon Baptiste remains out. Whether that, then, means he may look to rotate his squad a little to freshen things up remains to be seen.