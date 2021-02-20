QPR v Bournemouth preview: Form & team news ahead of 3pm kick-off

Queens Park Rangers host AFC Bournemouth this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship in another big game concerning both ends of the table.

The Hoops are looking to pull further away from the dropzone whilst the Cherries, sat in sixth, are aiming to increase the gap that has formed between them and the likes of Cardiff and Middlesbrough who are just outside the play-off places.

In terms of form, both are in decent nick. The Hoops can make it six wins out of their last seven league matches with victory this afternoon and are chasing a third straight home win after beating both Brentford and Blackburn Rovers at W12.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are enjoying a resurgent run under Jonathan Woodgate and come into this one in good spirits with them unbeaten in three league games, having won against Rotherham United last time out in the week.

It promises to be a good game, then, with the team news for the home side fairly promising for Mark Warburton.

Macauley Bonne is available after missing the Brentford win whilst Jordy de Wijs is also now ready to feature – though the back-three the Hoops have at the moment will surely keep him on the bench for now given their recent form.

George Thomas is more likely to be available for a return against Preston in the week whilst the likes of Charlie Owens, Luke Amos and Tom Carroll remain out with longer-term problems.

Chris Willock and Sam Field both impressed as QPR overturned a 1-goal deficit against Brentford on Wednesday night and both are surely pushing to feature from the off here.

For the Cherries, Jonathan Woodgate revealed he has no new injury concerns ahead of this one.

Steve Cook is around a week away from a return whilst both Jack Stacey and Dom Solanke will be upping their recoveries in the next couple of weeks – the stand-in Bournemouth boss effectively has the same squad to choose from as he did Wednesday against Rotherham.

Kick-off is at 3pm this afternoon.