QPR v Blackpool: Confirmed XIs as team news drops at Loftus Road

QPR look to maintain their 100% record at Loftus Road in 2022/23 this evening as they host Blackpool in the Championship.

The R’s pulled off a miraculous comeback up at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as two goals after the 86th minute, including a stunning Seny Dieng header, helped them salvage a draw against Sunderland.

They were second bests for long periods against the Black Cats, though, and struggled in the Carabao Cup against Charlton Athletic last week so Mick Beale will be desperate to see a better showing this evening.

History is on their side as Blackpool have not won away against the R’s since 1972 and come out on top in two of the last 23 games between the pair.

New Seasiders manager Michael Appleton will hope to put that right but has endured a different few weeks since their opening weekend victory at Reading.

Beale has handed Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird his debut while Tyler Roberts makes his first start and Kenneth Paal returns from injury.

For the visitors, Shayne Lavery and Charlie Patino come in for Sonny Carey and Theo Corbeanu.

It’s a first start for Patino, the 18-year-old Arsenal loanee.

QPR XI: Dieng; Laird, Dickie, Dunne, Paal; Johansen, Field, Dozzell; Roberts, Dykes, Chair

Subs: Walsh, Kakay, Hämäläinen, Masterson, Adomah, Shodipo, Armstrong

Blackpool XI: Grimshaw; Connolly, Ekpiteta, Williams, Thompson; Dougall, Fiorini, Patino; Bowler, Yates, Lavery

Subs: Maxwell, Husband, Gabriel, Carey, Hamilton, Corbeanue, Thorniley