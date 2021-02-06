QPR v Blackburn Rovers preview: Form, team news & more ahead of 3pm kick-off

Queens Park Rangers face Blackburn Rovers this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship in a game that could be entertaining for the neutral.

Both sides like to play attacking football, though it’s Rovers who have got their rewards in the way of goals more than the Hoops this season.

Indeed, Blackburn go into this game within a stone’s throw of the Championship play-off places, whilst the Hoops are looking over their shoulders and will want to get a few more results on the board before being able to really forget about the relegation battle below them.

A big game, then, and it’s QPR’s home form that will catch the eye with the Hoops having not won on their own turf in the league since the end of November against Rotherham United.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have won their last two on their travels to improve their recent away record and will be looking to make it a hat-trick on the road – something the R’s actually did on Monday night at Watford.

Mark Warburton will look to use that away form as inspiration for this one and has a fairly strong squad to pick from.

Macauley Bonne only came off on Monday because of cramp and should be available whilst it remains to be seen if Lyndon Dykes is available after an isolation period – Warburton said it’s a case of wait and see on the Scottish international.

The game, though, will come too soon for Jordy de Wijs who, whilst now training with the club, needs to build sharpness.

For Rovers, Tony Mowbray has a good amount of options to pick from with injured players returning in recent weeks after a horrible run of fitness problems.

Jacob Davenport should be available whilst Elliott Bennett and Corry Evans picked up minutes in the development side earlier this week and could be called upon.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, meanwhile, could make his debut for the club after signing late on in the winter window.

The reverse fixture was 3-1 earlier this season with Adam Armstrong among those to impress – a 3pm kick-off this afternoon will provide the answer to whether we’ll see a repeat or revenge.