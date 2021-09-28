QPR v Birmingham City: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City look to get back to winning ways on Tuesday evening at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Rangers will be sore from a late Karlan Grant brace on Friday evening seeing West Bromwich Albion snatch the points at the Hawthorns where Birmingham endured a bore draw at home to Preston North End.

Mark Warburton’s men have been impressive at home this season and will be hoping to continue their play-off push.

QPR have the chance to end a run of three straight losses in the league and come in as firm favourites with the bookmakers.

Team news

The Londoners will still be without Sam Field, Sam McCallum and Lee Wallace on Tuesday evening, Yoann Barbet deputised at left wing back last time out and that will be an area of consideration for Warburton.

As for the visitors, Neil Etheridge, Ivan Sanchez and Marc Roberts are set to remain sidelined with the latter having a small chance of an inclusion.

Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown on the red button on Sky Sports Football but you can also purchase the stream on QPR+ or BluesTV.

When is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.