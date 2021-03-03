QPR v Barnsley match preview: Team news, form & more ahead of 7pm kick-off

Queens Park Rangers host Barnsley this evening at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in the Sky Bet Championship with the game kicking off at 7pm.

Rangers saw a fine unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend as two late Birmingham City goals turned the match on its head to see the Hoops lose 2-1.

The Tykes, meanwhile, kept their own superb run of form alive and kicking last time out with a win over Millwall, with them now having won all of their last five league matches as they hunt a play-off place.

Certainly, it should be a decent watch with the Reds looking to make it four straight victories against the men from west London with three points tonight.

In terms of team news, Luke Amos, Charlie Owens and Tom Carroll remain absentees whilst we won’t see Jordy de Wijs involved either – though Warburton has earmarked the game at the weekend against Bristol City as one where he could make his Hoops debut.

Lee Wallace is a doubt and we could see Warburton bring some faces back in that were rested on Saturday as he looks to manage his squad.

For Barnsley, Liam Kitching and Ben Williams are out but the Tykes largely have a fit squad that is raring to go and that is only helping them on this superb run they are on.

Manager Valerien Ismael has got the men from Oakwell absolutely flying and there seems a good chance he’ll make as few changes as possible to maintain this run.