Queens Park Rangers have had somewhat of a resurgence in recent weeks, with the R's going four games unbeaten.

Having not secured a victory since August, Marti Cifuentes would have been delighted when Zan Celar's double secured all three points away at Cardiff City late last month.

This was followed by a hard-fought draw against play-off contenders Watford and a commanding 3-0 demolition of East Anglia's Norwich City.

These results have taken them out of the drop zone, and presently they sit in 20th place on 18 points.

However, despite this upturn, Cifuentes will want to continue to add to his squad in January and some outgoings may be required to make room for any new additions.

With this in mind, we spoke to our resident Hoops pundit, Louis Moir, to get his take on what player should be moved on in January.

Daniel Bennie named in QPR departure debate

Posed the question as to what player will be desperate for a move away from Loftus Road, Moir said: "One player who would benefit from going out on loan is Daniel Bennie.

"He is still only 18 and has been involved in a few games, but the only reason he is there is because of the injuries we have got to key attacking players like Chair and Dembele.

"He has something about him, but Bennie needs to acclimatise to English football. So, I would be looking to send him out on loan in January in League One or League Two.

"He needs minutes under his belt because he could actually be a future prospect and, for his own sake, he needs to play."

QPR need to make space for new additions

While Bennie has been utilised at times, it is clear that he isn't the answer at present to QPR's injury issues. This doesn't mean he won't be in the future, but right now the youngster needs game time away from Loftus Road.

With Chair and Dembélé set to be out until January and March respectively, Cifuentes will need to find a new playmaker in the New Year.

Heading into the midweek round of fixtures, they are sitting 22nd in big chances created and will need to find the back of the net more frequently if they are to stay in the Championship.

Big Chances Championship 24-25 (As of 11th December) Rank Team Big Chances 22nd QPR 28 23rd Cardiff City 23 24th Plymouth Argyle 14

This means freeing up space in the squad by offloading Bennie is the correct move. While it won't fund any future deal, it will mean Cifuentes has one less player to keep happy, and it is feasible that the Australian can return to Loftus Road in 2025 a much better player.