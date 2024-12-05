This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

It has been a disastrous first-third of the Championship season for Queens Park Rangers, who find themselves very real relegation candidates going into the January window.

The R's find themselves in the relegation zone going into December, having scored the least goals of any club in the division.

QPR injury issues

While not exclusively to blame, this is largely due to a squad of already limited quality being completely ravaged by injury, the latest of which being star playmaker Karamoko Dembélé, who is out for at least three months following knee surgery.

Queens Park Rangers - Injured players (as per Transfermarkt) Player Age Position Reason since Missed matches (so far) Kenneth Paal 27 Left-Back Muscle injury Oct 22, 2024 8 Michael Frey 30 Centre-Forward Calf problems Oct 21, 2024 8 Karamoko Dembélé 21 Attacking Midfield Knee injury Oct 25, 2024 7 Morgan Fox 31 Left-Back Unknown Oct 23, 2024 7 Jake Clarke-Salter 27 Centre-Back Calf problems Oct 27, 2024 6 Ilias Chair 27 Attacking Midfield Knee injury Nov 5, 2024 5

It doesn't take an expert to realise that, if any side in the EFL needs to make the most of this winter window, it's Marti Cufuentes' Hoops.

More depth needed at QPR 'regardless of injuries'

With the situation at Loftus Road looking dire of late, the prospect of transfer activity may be a beacon of hope for supporters of the West London club.

We asked our QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, approximately how many players he believes the club need to bring in this January.

“I think I’ll be expecting the club to make two or three signings in January. Obviously, with players coming back from injury, it’s not going to look as bad as it is now, but I still think we need to strengthen.

“I think the positions you’d be looking at is probably a left back and another winger. We lack a lot of depth in that position. I know we’ve got Dembélé, but he’s better in that number ten position, and Paul Smith has been starting simply because there’s no one else, so I think we need another out-and-out winger in that area. We also need a striker, namely to just give more options upfront.

“Regarding the left back situation, there’s uncertainty around Kenneth Paal. He’s out of contract in the summer. Will he sign a new deal? Will we get rid of him in January to try and get some money for him? If so, that leaves us with no one really at left back, at least not naturally. We’ve got Morgan Fox who can do a job there, but really you’d be looking at getting someone else in.

“So yeah, left back, winger and striker are definitely the areas I’d be looking at to improve, be that loans, frees, maybe a cheap signing or two, whatever. Just need to add some depth. Obviously, we’ve been hit massively with injuries.

“Regardless of all the injuries we have had, you still need more depth in those areas. We were never going to do well with just two strikers, especially now one’s out. You need the depth, and hopefully we can address those issues in the January window.”

As Moir states, the paramount recruitment target is a winger who can create chances in a team currently devoid of attacking verve.

Arguably the club's two brightest creative outlets, Karamoko Dembélé and Ilias Chair's concurrent absence has particularly stunted Cifuentes' plans in this regard.

The club, who, judging by summer spending estimates, have less financial firepower than fellow strugglers Hull and Cardiff, will have to be coy in the coming months with how exactly they decide to plug the gaps.

One thing is for certain though, injuries or not, QPR need to shuffle the pack to some degree if they hope to remain in the second-tier.