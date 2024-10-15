This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers defender Steve Cook is facing an uncertain future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Cook joined QPR from Nottingham Forest last September on a two-year contract, and he has made a big impact since his arrival at Loftus Road.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role in helping the R's secure survival last term under Marti Cifuentes, and he was recognised for his performances as he was voted the club's Player of the Season.

Following the departure of Asmir Begovic, Cook was named as the Hoops' new captain in the summer, and he has remained a regular this campaign, starting all nine league games so far.

Steve Cook's stats for QPR (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 36 2 0 2024-25 11 0 0

While Cook has continued to perform well on an individual level, it has been a disappointing start to the season for the R's, and they currently sit 22nd in the table ahead of the home game against fellow strugglers Portsmouth on Saturday.

QPR fan pundit issues verdict on Steve Cook's future

When asked if Cook should be offered a new contract, FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir said that the club should do everything possible to keep the defender for at least another year.

"Steve Cook is 33 now, which isn't old really for a centre-half at this level," Louis said.

"We've seen before with the likes of Clint Hill that they can go on and on.

"He looks fit enough and he doesn't pick up many injuries, if he does he's out for one or two games maximum.

"I think it would be silly really not to get him tied down, even a year extension would probably the more sensible idea.

"Since Steve Cook has come through the door, he's been brilliant on and off the pitch.

"He's deservedly our captain now, and I think without him, we really would have struggled more last season.

"He's come in and been the solid centre-half you know he is, his experience speaks for itself at this level and in the Premier League.

"He's developed a really good partnership with Jake Clarke-Salter, and keeping them two fit at the back is key for us.

"You'd imagine him being one of the highest-paid players at the club, but hopefully there is a chance that he can stay on for maybe a year, potentially two.

"Especially with the way we've started, you need that experience more now, and you can't really afford to move someone like that on.

"He will be crucial to any success that we hopefully have, and we've got to do whatever we can really to keep him at the club for one or two years, that's for sure."

New Steve Cook deal must be a priority for QPR

It is difficult to disagree with Louis that QPR should attempt to tie Cook down to a new contract.

Cook came into an R's defence that was incredibly vulnerable under Gareth Ainsworth, but they tightened up significantly after his arrival, and his partnership with Jake Clarke-Salter was key to keeping the club in the division last season.

It may not have been the start to the campaign that Hoops fans were expecting, but as Louis says, Cook's experience will be important in helping his side to get out of their current predicament.

The R's may have some reservations about Cook's age when weighing up whether to offer him a new deal or not, but his performances at Loftus Road have proven that he has plenty left to offer at Championship level, and it would be a big mistake if the club were to allow him to depart.