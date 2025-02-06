This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There are a few Queens Park Rangers players who are set to be out of contract in the summer, and there is one who the club will surely be hoping to agree fresh terms with based on his performances so far this season.

The Rs have already extended the contracts of a few players in recent weeks, with Rayan Kolli, Kieran Morgan, Alfie Lloyd, and Ilias Chair all having agreed fresh terms since the turn of the year.

However, there are still several players in the squad who are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, including Kenneth Paal, Jack Colback, Steve Cook, and Jimmy Dunne.

QPR will likely want to agree fresh terms with a few of those players before they become free agents in the summer, and Swiss striker Michael Frey may feature towards the top of their list of priorities.

QPR urged to renew Frey's contract

We asked our QPR fan pundit, Louis Moir, whether he feels as though the club should be looking to extend Frey's contract before it expires in the summer.

"Oh 100%, I would be looking at getting Frey signed up on an extension," said Louis.

"He has thoroughly deserved it this season. I think a lot of people wrote him off when he first joined the club, but he clearly wasn't fit enough - he hadn't played football for ages.

"You've just got to look at his record. He is clearly a natural goalscorer, and he has shown it this season.

Michael Frey's 2024/25 stats for QPR (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 21 7 1

"He has been unreal, really. Just look at his performances in certain games. He is unplayable and defenders can't get near him. He is like a bully.

"When he gets going he has got some technical ability in his game, and it is such a shame that he got injured after he started the season on fire.

"If he wasn't out injured he could have racked up a fair few more goals, so yeah, he is having a cracking season.

"We are a much better side with him in it. I think Luton away was by far his best game for us.

"He has just been absolutely brilliant. He is scoring goals, he is impacting the game, and he takes a lot of pressure off us as a side with the way he presses the opposition.

"I have been delighted with him.

"He has been a great character as well, so I would love to keep him at the club, and hopefully that does happen."

"He deserves it."

QPR could trigger an extension clause in Frey's contract

The good news for QPR supporters who would like to see Frey stay at Loftus Road beyond this season is that there is a one-year extension clause included in his current contract.

While the club may plan to offer the 30-year-old a slightly longer extension than that, they have the insurance of being able to retain his services for at least another season.

The contract extensions that the Hoops have focused on in recent weeks have been for the younger players in the squad, so the time will surely come for the more experienced players to find out whether their futures lie in West London, and Frey will be one of them.