Queens Park Rangers preserved their Championship status with a brilliant 4-0 win over Leeds United on Friday night.

The emphatic victory was the best performance under Marti Cifuentes, and it capped off what has been an excellent first six months in English football for the Spaniard.

A poor start to the campaign saw Gareth Ainsworth lose his job, and there’s no doubt that bringing in Cifuentes from Swedish side Hammarby was a risk.

But, it’s a move that has paid off spectacularly, and the supporters will be excited about what he can do after the summer transfer window.

Asmir Begovic faces uncertain future

There’s sure to be a high turnover of players at Loftus Road over the coming months, and one man who faces an uncertain future is Asmir Begovic as his contract runs down.

The Bosnian has been the R’s number one this season, but he hasn’t always convinced, with Begovic coming in for some criticism at different points.

But, he did also make some big contributions, with the ex-Stoke City man playing his part in ensuring the Londoners did not drop into the bottom three.

Even though Cifuentes kept faith with Begovic this season, he may want a different keeper if he is to evolve the way the side plays in the future.

And, it seems as though the 36-year-old could have other offers, as it has been claimed that Celtic are keen on Begovic, as they will be on the lookout for a new keeper this summer as Joe Hart is retiring at the end of the season.

Yet, speaking to FLW, QPR fan pundit Louis Moir explained that the R’s should be ready to let Begovic move on, with a new keeper required this summer.

He said: “There’s been talk of him going to Celtic, but I think, whether he ends up at Celtic or not, he surely won’t be playing for QPR next season.

“He’s come in for criticism this season, and to be fair, he probably wasn’t as bad as some people made out, and he stepped up towards the end of the season to make some crucial saves in big games that we won, so fair play to him.

“He’s probably on a lot of money. He’s come in, he’s done a job, and he’s done okay, but we’ve got to look forward. So, I’d be very surprised if we actually offered him another contract because I can’t see him being first-choice keeper again, and I doubt he’d want to stay here as a second choice.

“I think he’ll go, and we’re probably looking at different keepers to replace him. I think it’s the right decision for him and the club if we part ways. He has done a job this year, and now it’s on to something new.

“Hopefully he does go, but he hasn’t been as bad as people made out, and it has been good to have a keeper with his experience and quality.”

Begovic is expected to be in the QPR XI this weekend as they take on Coventry City at the CBS Arena in what could be his final appearance for the club.