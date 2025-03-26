This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers find themselves with not much to play for heading into the business end of the season. The R’s are sat firmly in mid-table with no real threat of relegation or scope to challenge for a play-off position in their final eight matches of the season.

After enduring a torrid start to the campaign, struggling to register a win and stuck to the bottom two places in the Championship, Marti Cifuentes has proved claims that he was the right man to lead the London-based club out of trouble correct. His side now sits comfortably clear of the drop and looks set for another season in the second tier.

The focus will be turning towards next season to see if progress can be made towards a potential play-off push. It could be a busy summer at Loftus Road, with key players garnering interest from elsewhere, which will be extremely tough to replace for the Spaniard.

Koki Saito tipped for a permanent Loftus Road return

With the summer window just a few months around the corner, FLW spoke to their resident QPR expert, Louis Moir, about any realistic predictions he had for the club’s summer business.

Louis responded: “[There are] two predictions I can see happening with QPR in the summer transfer window: One’s a positive, and one’s a negative.

“The positive is I think we’ll be signing Koki Saito on a permanent deal. It could be a free transfer, as long as his parent club don’t extend his deal, and we have to buy him. I just can’t see a world where Saito isn’t a QPR player next season.

“He’s been brilliant, and everyone loves him. I think he enjoys playing for QPR as well. He’s so enjoyable to watch, and he fits in well. Hopefully, that’s one thing that will happen.

QPR urged to retain Ilias Chair “at all costs"

As Louis mentioned, he also had a negative prediction that he believes will finally come true this summer. He said: “The other thing I can see happening that I don’t want happening - I’ve said it for the last few years because I always thought it was going to happen - I can see a club coming in for [Ilias] Chair, even though he’s signed a new deal.

“Some people might think it’s getting to a point now where he’ll just stay at QPR. He’s not getting younger, but he’s in his prime and has still got a few good years ahead of him.

Ilias Chair - QPR 2024/25 (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists xG Dribble success Pass accuracy Chances created 25 2 6 2.72 51.6% 81.3% 40 *Correct as of 26 Mar 2025

“I just always have this feeling that we’re going to lose him if an offer comes in, and we can’t say no to it. Fingers crossed if an offer does come in, it’s way less than we’d ever expect for Chair.

“We’ve got to keep him at all costs.”

The Moroccan has been a key player for the Superhoops over recent years, and there have been links to him from other clubs throughout the last few seasons. Despite this, Chair has remained loyal to the R’s. Now, at the peak of his career though, and having overcome an injury at the start of the season, it could be the right time for a new chapter.