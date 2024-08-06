Highlights Alfie Lloyd should be loaned out to League One or League Two this season for needed playing time at a senior level.

Lloyd showed promise in pre-season but doesn't have a place in the QPR side currently, making a loan move crucial.

A loan to a higher league would test Lloyd's abilities after injury issues and potentially lead to a future with QPR.

FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir believes that Alfie Lloyd should be loaned out to League One or League Two this season.

The forward has been a part of the Championship club's first-team squad and has earned game time during pre-season.

The 21-year-old started in the team’s 1-0 loss to Reading at the end of July, also appearing in their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Lloyd previously enjoyed a loan spell in the National League with Eastleigh but has struggled with injury issues in the past.

He will be hoping for a positive season ahead in order to get his senior career back on track, and to potentially break into the QPR squad in the future.

QPR’s Alfie Lloyd loan verdict

Moir has claimed that Lloyd looked promising in the bit of game time he was afforded during pre-season but has told the club to loan him out this season, with League One or League Two a good level for him.

“I think looking at a few of the young players that were involved in the first team so far this pre-season, I think one that’s caught the eye is Alfie Lloyd, the young striker,” Moir told Football League World.

“Obviously, he was on loan before, I think he got a fairly bad injury.

“He was scoring a few goals in the National League, and he’s had a chance to train with the first team this summer, go away for the pre-season.

“He’s got a few minutes in some games as well, he’s looked lively.

“He looks an exciting talent, and he’s only 21, so he’s not going to be in the first team, or even on the bench, so he needs to go out on loan.

“If we get him maybe a League Two, being realistic, or potentially a League One loan, if he gets more first team minutes under his belt he really could be one to keep an eye on.

“Because he has shown so far in spells in pre-season, so he is one to be excited about.

“Touch wood, he won’t get another bad injury again, stays fit and he can really show what he can do in men’s football.

“We’ve seen glimpses of it, and he’s previously done it on loan in the National League, so I think Alfie Lloyd should definitely be looking to get a loan move this year.

“See where that takes him in terms of his development, and what he could potentially do for us in the future.”

QPR’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Queens Park Rangers - 2024/25 Signings (Transfermarkt) Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Zan Celar FC Lugano Permanent Jonathan Varane Sporting Gijon Permanent Paul Nardi KAA Gent Permanent Hevertton CF Estrela Permanent Liam Morrison Bayern Munich II Permanent Daniel Bennie Perth Glory Permanent

QPR have enjoyed a busy summer following their successful end to the previous campaign under Martí Cifuentes.

The Spaniard will be looking to guide the team towards the top half of the Championship table this season.

The arrivals of Zan Celar, Jonathan Varane, Paul Nardi, Hevertton, Liam Morrison and Daniel Bennie could all help in achieving that goal.

QPR have until 30 August to complete any remaining deals, including finding loans for their talented young players, before the window shuts until 1st January.

Alfie Lloyd loan move is needed

Lloyd needs to be playing regularly at a senior level soon to really kick-start his career so a loan this summer makes sense.

A move to League Two would be a good step-up to test his ability after getting over his recent injury issues.

It’s clear that he has no place in the QPR side at the moment, but if he can perform well then that may persuade the club to give him a chance in the future.

This feels like it could be a make or break year for the player, so Rangers need to do everything they can to ensure they find the right temporary home for him, if he does go out on loan.