Queens Park Rangers' rise up the table has shocked the Championship over the last couple of months, and Marti Cifuentes has proven many of his doubters wrong during this time.

The R's are now 13th in the second tier, and despite losing their first game in 2025 at the weekend, the play-off places remain just six points ahead of them after starting the season dreadfully.

The West London outfit won just one of their first 16 league games, and many were surprised to see that their manager was given time to turn the season around. However, Cifuentes has finally started to get the results that his team have deserved, and he is now reaping the rewards.

With new-found top six ambitions, QPR are still looking to make their first signing of the January transfer window, but Hull City may just have the star they need to bridge the gap to those in the play-off spots.

Verdict made on QPR's Simons interest

Xavier Simons has found it tough to break into the Tigers' starting XI on a regular basis this season, and he has started just 13 of his 20 Championship appearances in 2024/25.

Hull are happy to let the midfielder out on loan for the rest of the campaign, and Cifuentes is keen on bringing him to Loftus Road to help the R's in their fight for the top six, although Swedish side AIK also have Simons on their radar.

Football League World has asked their QPR Fan Pundit, Louis Moir, if he wants to see the 21-year-old join his club given the number of players in the same position, and if his lack of opportunity at the MKM Stadium in recent weeks is a worry.

He told FLW: "I wouldn't be so against signing Xavier Simons from Hull City. Obviously, people might look at that and think he's not even playing for them, and they've been struggling all season.

"But you often get players who struggle at one club, but then they'll move on and do well somewhere else, and that could be the case here. He’s another midfielder, but I think it's similar to the winger situation where we’ve got Saiko, Smyth and Chair, if you count him as a winger. And then when you come to the midfield, you've got your Varane, Field and Morgan, there's not really much depth apart from that."

Louis continued: "Obviously, with Madsen, the jury's still out on him and I think signing another midfielder wouldn't be the worst idea in the world, whether it be a loan or permanent. He's a local lad as well, which could help and, having come through at Chelsea, he must have ability, and he’s still young.

"I think we need a bit more energy as well in midfield, especially if we're playing with a three. Morgan and Field, they're going to get tired, so we need a bit of depth.

"He's obviously a talented player and one that we seem to be quite fond of. He's got that experience of playing in the Championship, and a move could work out for us. Another player of that type makes sense."

Simons has shown flickers of brilliance

Simons started the season as a key man for Tim Walter, but as the months have progressed, his involvement in the starting XI has lessened.

Despite this, he has proven his quality on multiple occasions, and he does have more than enough ability to feature in the Championship on a regular basis if given the correct opportunity.

Xavier Simons Hull City stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (starts) 20 (13) Minutes played 1207 Goals (assists) 2 (0) Shots (on target) 16 (4) Pass accuracy 86.6% Tackle success 54.5% Duel success 53.2% Aerial duel success 48.4% Recoveries 59 *Stats correct as of 29/01/2025

At 21, Simons will develop and grow in the coming years, but he will need game time to do that and with QPR's depth in the holding midfield position, it may be difficult for that to happen.

However, a push for the play-offs does mean that they will need as many reinforcements as possible, and the current Hull man may benefit from the challenge.