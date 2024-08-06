Highlights QPR interested in loaning Nottingham Forest's Josh Bowler, facing competition from Sheffield United for the winger.

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly one of the Championship clubs interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Josh Bowler on loan.

That's according to HITC, who claim that the Hoops are keen to bring Bowler back to Loftus Road this summer, but they face competition for his signature from Sheffield United.

Bowler joined Forest in the summer of 2022, but he is yet to make an appearance for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, and he has spent time out on loan with Olympiacos, Blackpool and Cardiff City in recent years.

Despite his impressive stint with the Bluebirds last season, Bowler is set to be allowed to depart the City Ground on a temporary basis once again this summer, and a return to the Championship looks likely to be on the cards for the 25-year-old.

Josh Bowler's Championship stats for Cardiff City last season (according to Sofascore) Appearances 38 Starts 30 Goals 5 Assists 1 Big chances created 2 Dribble success rate 34%

Bowler came through the QPR academy, and he made one senior appearance for the club before joining Everton in July 2017, but he could now be set for a return to West London as part of Marti Cifuentes' summer recruitment drive.

The R's have brought in Paul Nardi, Hevertton Santos, Liam Morrison, Jonathan Varane and Zan Celar so far this summer, while there have also been a number of departures, including the likes of Asmir Begovic, Osman Kakay, Andre Dozzell, Joe Willock, Albert Adomah and Sinclair Armstrong.

QPR fan excited by potential Josh Bowler signing

FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir is hoping to see the Hoops sign at least two wingers before the end of the transfer window, and he urged the club to complete a deal for Bowler.

"I'd be really happy with him," Louis said.

"You'd imagine it would probably be a loan, but regardless, we desperately need wingers and more attack-minded signings before the window shuts, and Josh Bowler is a player who would probably fit the bill quite well.

"He's obviously very tricky, he's talented, he makes things happen and he can score goals.

"When he was at Blackpool, and we played them, I think he scored against us a couple of times, and he always caused us problems.

"When we had him as a very young player, we didn't really see him in the first team at all really, and he's obviously developed since, he's matured and turned into a good player at this level.

"I'd be buzzing with his return if we do want him, and if we get him or someone else, hopefully it's not just one winger, and we get a couple of wingers in because we do need the depth.

"I'd be delighted with Josh Bowler, he's a player that excites me, and he would fit in really well to the way we play and want to play under Marti Cifuentes.

"You could imagine him on the right-hand side being really tricky, cutting in on his left and making things happen and creating chances.

"I'd be delighted with him coming in."

QPR could have double Josh Bowler advantage over Sheffield United

It is difficult to disagree with Louis that Bowler would be an exciting signing for the Hoops.

Bowler has proven during his spells with Blackpool and Cardiff that he can be a threat at Championship level, and as the R's are currently light in the wide areas, he could be the perfect solution to Cifuentes' problems.

It may be tough for the Hoops to beat Sheffield United, who are one of the promotion favourites, to Bowler's signature, but he would likely receive more game time at Loftus Road than at Bramall Lane, and his previous connection to the club could also be an important factor.

Given the R's excellent form in the second half of last season, and their impressive recruitment this summer, a strong season could be ahead for the club, and Bowler may be tempted to join Cifuentes' project.