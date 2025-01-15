This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly one of a number of clubs interested in signing Celtic defender Greg Taylor.

That's according to Hull Live, who claim that QPR are eyeing a move for Taylor as he enters the final six months of his contract at Celtic Park, but they face competition from Championship rivals Hull City, as well as Turkish side Trabzonspor and Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb.

Taylor joined Celtic from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2019, and he has gone on to make 200 appearances for the club, while he has helped them to win 10 domestic trophies over the last five years, including four Scottish Premiership titles.

Greg Taylor's stats for Celtic (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 200 Goals 9 Assists 31

The 27-year-old is known to have a strong relationship with manager Brendan Rodgers, who hit out at a "total lack of respect" for Taylor from supporters earlier this month after they chanted about former left-back Kieran Tierney in the 3-0 win over St Mirren amid speculation that he could be set to return to the club.

Rodgers also confirmed that he is keen to tie Taylor down to a new contract, describing him as a "brilliant servant", but with no agreement currently in place, the 14-cap Scotland international is now free to speak to other clubs about a potential move.

QPR told to pursue Greg Taylor deal

When asked for his thoughts on the possible arrival of Taylor, FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir said that he would be a statement signing for the club, and he stressed the importance of bringing in at least one new left-back.

"Regarding the rumour about Greg Taylor, I've seen a lot of people saying that if we get him, it would be a big signing," Louis said.

"He's played a lot of games for Celtic, he's a Scottish international and he's played in the Champions League.

"I think we really need to sign a left-back in this window because there are doubts about whether Kenneth Paal is going to stay as he's out of contract in the summer.

"Regardless of him staying or not, we don't have a fit back-up left-back because you feel a lot more comfortable with Morgan Fox playing at centre-back.

"I hope we are looking at getting one in this month, I don't know much about Greg Taylor, but from what I've seen, he looks more than suitable for Championship level with his experience and the games he has behind him.

"He's not a bad age either, so it would seem a bit of a big signing if we manage to do it, but whether it's him or not, we need to sign a left-back.

"If we lose Paal, you're looking at potentially a left-back coming in this month and then maybe even another one in the summer, so hopefully it's true about Taylor because he does look decent."

Greg Taylor signing would be a coup for QPR

There may be some question marks about how the standard of the Scottish Premiership compares with the Championship, but Taylor would be a strong signing for QPR.

Taylor has been part of a Celtic team that has consistently won trophies over the past five years, and he has also featured regularly in the Champions League, so it would be something of a coup if the R's were able to convince him to make the move to Loftus Road.

With his team still competing on three fronts, Rodgers will be reluctant to sanction Taylor's departure in January, so a pre-contract agreement for him to join in the summer would be a more realistic outcome, and he would be an excellent replacement for Kenneth Paal if he decides against signing an extension.