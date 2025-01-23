This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Our Queens Park Rangers fan pundit has urged the club to extend Jimmy Dunne's contract as soon as possible, with his current one set to expire in the summer, amid recent interest in his services from Championship promotion challengers Sheffield United.

Dunne is into his fourth season at Loftus Road after a 2021 move from Burnley, and has emerged as one of Marti Cifuentes' most important and consistent players over the last 18 months.

The Republic of Ireland youth international's impressive recent performances have seen him attract the attention of the Blades, and FLW have exclusively revealed that they are eyeing a move for the QPR defender, with the potential for a deal to be completed in the January window.

Cifuentes' side struggled in the early parts of the season, but have improved massively of late and look set to stage a play-off push in the coming months, so it is absolutely imperative that they look to extend Dunne's contract soon and keep him at the club for the long-term, as he has been key to their recent success.

Fan pundit hopeful of Jimmy Dunne, QPR contract agreement amid Sheffield United interest

Dunne is in the form of his life at 27-years-old, and will surely feel content at Loftus Road given that he has nailed down a spot in the starting eleven this season, with a start in every single Championship game so far.

It is no shock that Sheffield United have registered their interest in his services, because as well as being able to play at both centre-back and right-back, Dunne has also bagged four goals this term, and even netted against the Blades in a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane in August.

The Irishman has previous experience of Premier League football from his time at Burnley, and has racked up 146 Championship appearances for QPR, so he is now a real fan favourite in W12, and it would be a huge loss if he was to be sold this month.

Our Hoops fan pundit, Louis Moir, has urged the club not to sell Dunne anytime soon, and get his contract situation sorted out as soon as possible, while he believes it would take between £2 million and £3 million for the Blades to prise him from Loftus Road in the coming weeks.

“There’s obviously going to be clubs looking at Jimmy Dunne, as he’s still not signed a new contract with us yet," Louis told FLW.

“With him arguably being, and it’s not a bold shout to really say, but arguably the best right-back in the league this season, clubs are going to be looking at him.

“We’ve really got to get him tied down ASAP. I hope something has been done and they're just waiting to announce it, but he needs to sign a new deal literally as soon as possible.

“We cannot afford to lose him. He’s one player who just suits playing for QPR, he loved everything about the club, the fans, just Jimmy Dunne and QPR is perfect.

“If we were to lose him it’d be a massive dent into a team, because of how much he offers defensively and offensively.

“I don’t think he’d leave, but at the end of the day it is football and you never know. Players can get tempted, especially if it’s Sheffield United who are looking for automatic promotion.

“In terms of a fee, with a player who is available on a free in the summer, it would be hard to get a lot for him.

“I don’t want to say any fee, because I don’t want him to go, but if it was a two or three million then maybe we’d sell because of his contract situation.

“Obviously, no, there is no way he can leave us, and I’m hopeful that he just signs a new deal, shuts down all the noise and stays with us for hopefully what will be an exciting end to the season.”

Marti Cifuentes has not shed light on Dunne's contract situation as yet

Dunne signed a three-year deal when he first joined QPR in 2021, and his impressive performances last term, which saw him win Goal of the Season as well as numerous individual club awards, saw the club trigger an extra year to his deal last summer.

After the 27-year-old netted late on to secure a 2-1 win over Preston North End last month, boss Cifuentes was asked about the situation surrounding his contract, but remained coy and unwilling to shed any light on what may play out over the next weeks and months.

"I never speak about contracts. It’s a question you can ask the CEO (Christian Nourry)," he told the South London Press.

"The reality is that Jimmy is a very important player for us and I really like him. He plays with a big heart and soul every game, and he has the capacity to impact the last third.

Jimmy Dunne 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances (starts) 28 (28) Tackles won 34 Tackles won % 60.7 Duels won 217 Duels won % 63.3 Pass accuracy % 76.0 Assists 1 Goals 4

"These kinds of players help us to be the core of the team. Jimmy, Sam (Field), (Steve) Cook, Jake (Clarke-Salter). The guys that know the league and know English football sustain the team’s performances."

Just weeks prior to those comments, Dunne himself admitted that he had "had no conversations" about a possible new deal, but with his contract now due to expire in just five short months and Sheffield United eyeing a move, the Hoops need to open talks as soon as possible to get such a key player tied down to the club.