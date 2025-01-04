This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers striker Zan Celar is facing an uncertain future at Loftus Road, despite only joining the club in the summer.

Celar made the move to QPR from Lugano in July, and given the Slovenia international's impressive goalscoring record during his time with the Swiss outfit, he looked to be an exciting signing for Marti Cifuentes' side.

Zan Celar's record prior to QPR move (as per Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Maribor 1 0 0 Roma 1 0 0 Cittadella 13 3 0 Cremonese 40 4 1 Lugano 118 51 12

The 25-year-old endured a tough start to his R's career as he failed to score in his first 19 appearances for the club, but he finally opened his account when he scored twice in the 2-0 win at Cardiff City in November.

Hoops supporters would have hoped that Celar could build on his brace against the Bluebirds, but just over a week later, he sustained a hamstring injury in the 3-0 win over Norwich City, and he has been sidelined ever since.

In a surprise turn of events, Deichstube claimed this week that Celar is keen to leave QPR in the January transfer window, and he has reportedly been offered to Werder Bremen, but the Bundesliga side rejected the opportunity to sign him due to his injury.

QPR warned against cashing in on Zan Celar in January

When asked if Celar should be sold in January, FLW's QPR fan pundit Louis Moir insisted that the striker must not be written off just yet despite his difficult start to life at Loftus Road, and he urged the club not to cash in on him.

"Celar had a pretty horrendous start to his career with us, but it was such a shame he got a big injury because he was hitting form and was looking a better player for us," Louis said.

"I'd be surprised if he wanted to leave so soon into his QPR career, especially when it was getting going before the massive injury.

"It's easy to say we should cash in and try to sell him, but I just can't see it happening because of his injury, what player leaves a club when they're still injured?

"It's not a guarantee that he will continue his form, we'll see how he does once he's back from injury and then, you never know, something could happen in the summer window.

"There's definitely a player in there, we were starting to see it before his injury, and it's so soon to say get rid because he's not good enough.

"You can't write off a player that quickly, and I suppose the other thing is, as this injury is a bad one, how will he come back? It's hard to say.

"It's way too early to be writing him off, and hopefully he will be back sooner than we think and continue what we were seeing from him.

"There's no denying he is a goalscorer, and although the level he has played at may not be the best, he has proven he's a natural goalscorer.

"There's still something telling me that we can't be writing him off yet and selling him.

"We spent a lot of money on him as well, so hopefully he can stay and kick on again."

QPR must resist Zan Celar temptation in January

It is unclear whether there is any truth to the reports that Celar is keen to leave QPR, but it would be a surprise to see him depart so soon after arriving at Loftus Road.

Celar has failed to produce his best form since joining the R's, but he was far from the only player to underperform in the opening months of the season, and he was showing signs of improvement prior to his injury.

Cifuentes described Celar as a "very good player" after his double at Cardiff in November, so the Spaniard will likely be keen to keep hold of him, particularly considering the lack of depth in the striker department.

It would be difficult for the Hoops to sell Celar this month due to his injury, but they must reject any bids they receive for the striker and give him until the summer to prove himself at Championship level.