QPR turn down transfer offers for forward

Queens Park Rangers starlet Sinclair Armstrong will be remaining at Loftus Road for the foreseeable future, with manager Michael Beale revealing loan offers from EFL clubs and Scottish outfits have been turned down.

The 19-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international at under-19 level, arrived from Shamrock Rovers in 2020 and his first two years at the Hoops were spent in the youth team.

Loan moves to National League sides Torquay United and Aldershot Town last season followed, netting four goals in 11 appearances, and with funds tight at the R’s this summer, Beale has finally given the teenager what supporters have been asking for – a chance.

Armstrong has come off the bench against both Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland in the Championship so far this season, as well as against Charlton Athletic in the Carabao Cup.

Especially against the Black Cats, Armstrong showed how exciting he can be as he burst through late on, only to scupper a glorious chance by not squaring the ball to a team-mate.

It appears that the Irishman is set to get more chances to impress though, as Beale has decided on keeping the youngster around the squad and turning down all approaches in the process.

“We’ve had probably eight or nine loan requests from League One and League Two and clubs up in Scotland for him,” Beale revealed, per West London Sport.

“A lot of people are aware of Sinclair – he’s not a secret to anyone. But we want him here at QPR.

“I don’t feel he needs to be anywhere else. He needs to be here working with me and the other staff inside in the club on lots of areas of his game and lots of areas of being a professional football player.”

The Verdict

When Mark Warburton was in charge last season, fans wanted Armstrong to be drafted in in the closing weeks of the season to see what he could produce.

Now, people are seeing what the forward is about, having shown some electric signs very early in the season.

Armstrong is not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination, and in his big moment against Sunderland, he arguably opted on the wrong end product.

He will learn these things time though, and if QPR don’t have the funds to bring in competition for Lyndon Dykes, then they can use what they have in-house and give Armstrong a further chance to impress.