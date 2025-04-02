This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have the benefit of being able to plan for the summer window with the Hoops sitting perfectly poised in mid-table.

At various points in the season, you could have argued that QPR were in danger of relegation, while at other times, they seemed to have a genuine shot at securing a place in the play-offs. It has very much been a topsy-turvy campaign, but with seven games to go they seem destined for an 11th successive season in the second tier.

Most of these seasons have been spent at the lower end of the Championship, but Marti Cifuentes is clearly eager to change that and has laid a solid foundation to build upon.

QPR's decade of Championship football Season Placement 2015-16 12th 2016-17 18th 2017-18 16th 2018-19 19th 2019-20 13th 2020-21 9th 2021-22 11th 2022-23 20th 2023-24 18th 2024-25* 15th*

The summer window should give the Spaniard the opportunity to make those key refinements, and if they get it right, the club could be on course for a top-half finish or even a push for the play-offs.

Of course, there will be concerns, and with the likes of Jimmy Dunne, Steve Cook, and Kenneth Paal all out of contract, the QPR hierarchy will have some important decisions to make.

QPR summer transfer window concerns outlined

To get a Loftus Road point of view on concerns heading into the summer, Football League World spoke to their resident Hoops fan, Louis Moir, who is worried about another transfer window full of new additions.

"I don't want to see a summer transfer window with loads of players coming in," said Moir. "We will have that excuse of these players needing time to settle in and gel with other players in the squad. It will be an excuse as to why we might not do something next season.

"It happens too often. We have quite a few players out of contract, and looking at them, a few probably won't be at the club next season, but there are some that I would personally like to keep for another year or two. We have got to do that, as I don't want the squad being ripped apart when, realistically, last season, the new signings were the ones who needed time to gel, and they have now fitted in, so we go again next season.

"I worry that we will have a lot of players going and coming in, and we are going to see a total revamp of the squad again.

"That is a concern I'd have, as you are going to have that risk of players coming in from abroad not fitting in, like we have seen with Madsen, Celar, Santos. I don't want that risk.

"The ones who are out of contract, like Lucas Andersen and Jack Colback – get rid. But we have got to keep the bulk of players who are out of contract, as that will mean we don't have to spend as much money in the summer.

"We have to get it right in the summer, as we aren't going to have a massive budget."

Marti Cifuentes' contract headache

Unfortunately for Cifuentes, the contract situation with several of his key players is an ongoing issue.

January brought good news with Ilias Chair signing a new deal at the club, but losing the likes of Dunne and Frey would be a massive blow for the Hoops.

Dunne has arguably been their Player of the Season, and with Sheffield United showing interest in January, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, his departure would be a significant setback.

Frey, injuries aside, has been a consistent performer, and his seven goals in 25 games is a respectable return. So, for Moir's hope of a quiet summer, the R's hierarchy must resolve these contract issues and provide Cifuentes with the platform he deserves.