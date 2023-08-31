Highlights Queens Park Rangers could make a move for Peterborough United's Josh Knight before the deadline.

Knight's ability to play in multiple positions makes him an attractive option for QPR.

QPR also have interest in AFC Bournemouth's Jamal Lowe - but he has other options.

Queens Park Rangers could potentially make another move for Peterborough United's Josh Knight before the deadline, according to Darren Witcoop.

A £300,000 move for Loftus Road collapsed for the defender earlier in the transfer window - but Gareth Ainsworth could renew his interest in the player who spent the 2020/21 campaign at Wycombe under the 50-year-old.

Having spent time together before, the R's boss is seemingly keen on a reunion and could potentially benefit from strengthening his defence further before the transfer window closes.

His contract at the Weston Homes Stadium runs up next summer after signing for Posh when they were in the Championship - and he could potentially leave for free next summer if he doesn't put pen to paper on an extension.

Steve Cook may have arrived in the English capital this summer - but they don't have a huge amount of depth in this area with Leon Balogun and Rob Dickie both departing this summer - leaving Ainsworth with work to do in this department before Friday's 11pm deadline.

Jimmy Dunne is currently injured and Jake Clarke-Salter has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, reinforcing the need for the R's to address this area. And Knight's ability to play in numerous positions, including centre-half, reportedly makes him an attractive option for Ainsworth.

What is the latest on QPR's interest in Jamal Lowe?

Witcoop also believes AFC Bournemouth's Lowe has been on their radar - but he has other options.

The ex-Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic man spent the second half of last season on loan at Loftus Road and recorded three goals and two assists in 20 league appearances during his temporary spell.

That isn't a terrible record and he could help to improve QPR's attack.

Ainsworth's side can't afford to just rely on the likes of Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong to come up with the goods in attack.

They may still have the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock at their disposal - but they may struggle to score goals if they are too reliant on their current strikers and Lowe would be a much-needed addition at Loftus Road.

Should QPR sign Josh Knight and Jamal Lowe?

They definitely need to strengthen the positions that these two players operate in.

The fact Knight is so versatile can only be a good thing for the R's and the fact he has worked with Ainsworth should allow him to settle in reasonably quickly.

Times could get tough for QPR this season, so it's important that the 50-year-old has players that he can trust and Knight is one player he may feel he can count on.

And striker Lowe has plenty of experience under his belt at this level.

Their lack of forward options remains a bit of a concern and this is a key area that needs to be looked at.

They can't afford to rely on their defence to bail them out all the time if players become unavailable at the top end of the pitch, so they need to be doing everything they can to bring more signings in before Friday night.

If they can't strengthen further, they'll be forced into the free agent market and there won't be many options to choose from there.