QPR transfer update emerges on Manchester United player ahead of Blackpool clash

Queens Park Rangers will complete the loan signing of Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird on Monday ahead of their midweek tie against Blackpool, according to West London Sport.

With Michael Beale switching to a flat back four, Albert Adomah is no longer a viable option as a more defensive full-back and with Moses Odubajo being released in the summer, that has left Osman Kakay at one of their only players in this area.

With this, it’s no surprise that Beale is looking to strengthen this area and has managed to beat Watford to secure his services for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Hornets previously looked as though they would capture him but a move collapsed after Mario Gaspar arrived at Vicarage Road, with Rob Edwards’ side potentially being unable to win regular first-team football in Hertfordshire.

He is now set to head to the English capital for his third second-tier spell since last summer, joining Swansea City before signing on temporarily with AFC Bournemouth during the January window.

The 21-year-old only made six appearances during his time at the Vitality Stadium though – and will be hoping to secure much more playing time under his belt at Loftus Road as he potentially looks to force his way into his parent club’s first team in the coming years.

The Verdict:

This could be an excellent addition for Beale’s side considering he can operate in a back three and a back four – and that will be particularly useful with the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach wanting to switch formation at some point during the season.

Kakay may have been able to fill in during the early stages of this term – but more quality and depth in this position is required and he certainly won’t be short of motivation to do well at this important stage of his career.

United may even be willing to pay a portion of his wages on the condition he gets plenty of playing time, so this may be a reasonably inexpensive deal for the R’s and that will be important.

Unlike Burnley, they haven’t exactly cashed in on some of their prized assets this summer with Rob Dickie and Lyndon Dykes not reported to be close to leaving Loftus Road at this stage.

This is why they need to ensure they are getting value for money on players even after Mark Warburton’s departure – and they will certainly get that with Laird who already has the advantage of having second-tier experience under his belt.