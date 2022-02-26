QPR transfer target set to be available for £1.26m in the summer

Randers would be open to selling QPR target Tosin Kehinde for €1.5 million (£1.26m) in the summer, according to All Nigeria Soccer.

The R’s have been linked with Kehinde for more than a year and director of football Les Ferdinand is understood to have been at the King Power Stadium to watch him when the Danish side played Leicester City in the UEFA Europa Conference League earlier in February.

All Nigeria Soccer has reported that the price tag set for the 23-year-old is €2.5 million (£2.1m) but that they would be open to selling him for £1.26 million in the summer window.

The winger will is set to enter the final year of his current deal this summer, having signed a contract at Randers until 2023.

A former Manchester City and Manchester United youth prospect, Kehinde has made 85 appearances for the Danish top tier side – scoring five times and providing 15 assists.

Mark Warburton has a strong record of developing young attacking players in W12 – with Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, and Chris Willock all thriving under his management.

The Verdict

The R’s have been linked with the Nigerian winger for some time, with Ferdinand thought to be a big admirer of his, so if they could land him in a cut-price deal this summer it could prove excellent business.

There’s been a conveyor belt of attacking talent at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium under Warburton and you wonder whether Chair or Willock could follow Eze and Osayi-Samuel in leaving the club this summer.

Should either do so, it would be a further example of what a positive stepping stone the west London club can be for attacking players.

That would surely encourage Kehinde that a move to W12 is right for him.