QPR transfer talking points: Defender eyed, January exit touted, Warburton backs summer arrival

Queens Park Rangers will be eager to get back playing this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as the final international break of the calendar year comes to a close in the coming days.

The Hoops will be pleased with their season so far and are certainly looking like playoff contenders, and now it’ll be about building momentum and racking up the points through a hectic Christmas period.

After that, of course, comes the January window and though it seems a little while off yet there are always transfer lines doing the rounds ahead of the winter market.

Let’s take a look at some of them now, then:

Rob Dickie eyed by West Ham

This site reported last week that Rangers defender Dickie and Middlesbrough centre-half Dael Fry are currently attracting interest from West Ham United.

The Irons have seen Angelo Ogbonna struck down by injury and are now on the look out for another option for the middle of their defence.

Dickie and Fry are two players that they have watched, though you feel QPR are in a strong enough position to rebuff any attempts to sign the former mid-season at least.

Charlie Kelman exit plotted

One player potentially on his way out of the club is Charlie Kelman with West London Sport reporting that Mark Warburton and co. are looking for another loan exit for the striker in January.

His stint at Gillingham did not go to plan with him used scarcely at the Kent club under Steve Evans and Rangers are now eager to send him elsewhere in January.

QPR have used the loan market well to help their young players develop and the right move could really help Kelman along nicely.

Warburton backs Austin

It’s a bit surprising to hear that Charlie Austin has just one goal in the league this season for Rangers and Mark Warburton has backed him to find form in the near future for the Hoops.

He had a great impact in the second half of last season on loan and secured a permanent switch in the summer but the goals have dried up, particularly in the league.

Warburton, though, is backing the Rangers icon to start scoring again with him telling West London Sport:

“Charlie is tremendous around the place and his standing in the squad is well set.

“He is a striker, they have streaks. Lyndon Dykes didn’t score for about 21 games last season, then once he did he couldn’t stop.”

