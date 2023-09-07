Highlights QPR are interested in re-signing Chris Martin to strengthen their forward department which is currently weak.

Martin scored a crucial goal for them against Burnley during the latter stages of last term.

Martin should be open to a move to QPR if he believes he can make a good contribution and secure decent game time in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers remain interested in re-signing Chris Martin, according to West London Sport.

The R's were busy during the summer window and this was a much-needed period for Gareth Ainsworth to put his stamp on the team following a poor end to the season.

They may have secured good away wins at champions Burnley and Stoke City, but that can't cover up the fact they were nearly relegated and probably would have been dragged into deeper trouble if they hadn't secured a shock victory at Turf Moor.

Martin scored the winner in Lancashire that day and that goal alone made him a worthwhile signing for QPR who struggled massively since the latter stages of Mick Beale's tenure last year.

They have made a mixed start to this term - but will just be glad to be out of the relegation zone following an awful 4-0 opening day defeat away at Watford.

Securing an impressive 2-0 victory against Middlesbrough before the international break, Ainsworth will be hoping that proves to be a real turning point for the R's who need to get themselves back on track following a turbulent time in the English capital.

What is the current state of play in QPR's forward department?

The R's are looking slightly weak in this area right now, with Lyndon Dykes, Sinclair Armstrong and Charlie Kelman clearly Ainsworth's three main options in attack.

This isn't good enough and although they can no longer pay a fee for players or utilise the loan market, they can sign free agents and can therefore bring in Martin who is currently out of contract following the end of his time at Loftus Road.

With the player yet to find a new club, a return to the English capital can't be ruled out for the ex-Bristol City man, but it remains to be seen whether he is keen to link up with Ainsworth again.

One thing's for certain and that's the fact this department needs strengthening, even if others in the team can contribute including Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, both of whom can be devastating in the final third when on top form.

Should Chris Martin return to QPR?

He may not get too many offers to return to the Championship, so Martin should definitely be open to a move to QPR if he's happy to stay in the English capital again and still has an appetite to play.

Ainsworth is clearly a good man manager and you feel the ex-Robin would enjoy his time at Loftus Road if he returns there, but the player needs to feel as though he can make a good contribution.

If Martin doesn't feel he can be an asset for the R's, he shouldn't return so he will need to have enough self-belief to make a return.

With the lack of depth the R's have in the forward area, there's definitely a chance for Martin to secure a decent amount of game time, so he shouldn't be shy about making a return if he feels he can contribute.

And he could help to keep Ainsworth's side afloat in the second tier again, so this may be a move worth making for him again.