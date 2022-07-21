QPR transfer stance emerges regarding Chelsea player

Adam Newson revealed earlier this week that Queens Park Rangers were one of four Championship clubs interested in a move for Chelsea’s Tino Anjorin this summer.

However, that no longer seems to be the case, with other attacking midfielders being prioritised, and West London Sport have dismissed the rumours that Rangers were involved in the race for Anjorin.

The article read: “Rangers are not currently looking to sign Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin, who has been linked with a potential move to W12.”

Chris Willock has not yet been involved in any of the club’s pre-season action, and attacking reinforcements may be acquired to cover for the threat that he poses at the start of the season, before the versatile attacking midfielder gets up to full speed.

A larger portion of the creative and goalscoring burden may be left at the door of Ilias Chair as a result, but the Moroccan is more than capable of stepping up to take on the reins, having been one of the most consistent players at Loftus Road in the last couple of seasons.

Michael Beale should make QPR a more attractive destination for loan players, than they were under Mark Warburton, and that could pay dividends at a later stage of the window.

The Verdict

With injuries holding back his development a touch in the last year or so, Anjorin does not seem close to breaking into Thomas Tuchel’s first team considerations at Chelsea, therefore a move, similar to his spell at Huddersfield Town in the second half of last season, but with far more league starts, could be the most attractive option at this stage.

The England U20 international has three years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge, and for that reason it appears to be likely that he will return to the Championship at least one more time, in aiming to demonstrate what he can offer in senior football ahead of returning to his parent club.