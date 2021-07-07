QPR transfer round-up: Windass update, defender hunt, midfielder chase latest

Queens Park Rangers have had a busy summer so far and there’s a good chance that there is more to come for the men from W12.

Rangers have brought in Charlie Austin, Andre Dozzell, Jordy de Wijs, Sam Field and youngster Sean Adarkwa, though the latter is expected to play in the development side first and foremost this coming season.

Nevertheless, it’s been a productive window for the Hoops up until this point and they are still looking to do a bit more business in the weeks ahead.

That said, here’s a round-up of the latest QPR transfer news that is doing the rounds…

George Cox latest

QPR want to bring in a pair of new full-backs for either side of the pitch but, as per West London Sport, negotiations have stalled with Fortuna Sittard over the potential arrival of George Cox.

They report that the fee for the transfer is proving the sticking point at the moment and time will have to tell as to whether a breakthrough is achieved.

If Cox does arrive for the left-hand side of defence, it could well be the case Niko Hamalainen is moved on in some capacity.

Josh Windass not a priority

QPR, as with many clubs, have been linked with a move for Josh Windass after the Sheffield Wednesday forward was relegated last year with the Owls despite the good performances he put in.

However, West London Sport report that he is not a priority target at the moment, despite them holding some level of interest in the player.

Clearly, other areas of the pitch are a little more pressing for the Hoops this summer at the moment.

Stefan Johansen latest

Stefan Johansen is a player that QPR still hope to sign this summer on a permanent deal after he enjoyed a strong loan spell there following his signing last January.

West London Sport reports that the Norway international could still arrive in west London but Marco Silva’s appointment at Fulham will delay things as he gets to grip with his new squad.

Again, time will have to tell with this one as we wait and see which west London club he’s playing for next year.

