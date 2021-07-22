QPR transfer round-up: Tom Carroll eyes new side, Kai Garande interest, striker update

Queens Park Rangers have had a busy summer transfer window so far this year and they’ll be hoping that is going to lead to them challenging for the play-offs next season in the Championship.

Permanent deals have been sorted for the likes of Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Sam Field whilst the arrivals of Sam McCallum and Andre Dozzell will boost the side even further.

There will still be areas of the squad that Mark Warburton wants to improve on in the coming weeks, though, and we’ll have to see exactly what sort of business he manages to do.

With that all said, here’s the latest QPR transfer round-up…

Tom Carroll on trial at Derby

Tom Carroll could end up at Derby County for next season after his exit from Queens Park Rangers.

He was offered a new deal by the Hoops to extend his stay but no agreement was reached and in the time since he has been looking for a new side.

As per the Derby Telegraph, he is now on trial with Wayne Rooney’s side and there’s every chance, therefore, that we could see him line up for the Rams next season.

Kai Garande interest

Earlier this week, Football League World brought you the exclusive news that the Hoops are eyeing up a move for young Charlton player Kai Garande.

He’s impressed at u18 level for the Addicks in the recent past and QPR are now eager to take a closer look at him ahead of a potential move.

Indeed, FLW understands that he has been training with the R’s this week as he looks to earn himself a deal with the west London side.

Chuba Akpom available

Middlesbrough are willing to let forward Chuba Akpom leave this summer – though Neil Warnock only wants it to be a loan exit from the Riverside this summer if it does happen.

That’s according to All Nigeria Soccer, and the news could be of interest to the Hoops.

Earlier this summer, Teamtalk claimed that QPR were among a gaggle of Championship sides looking at Akpom as a potential option to add to their attacking ranks and with this update in mind we’ll have to see if it spikes the R’s’ reported interest.

