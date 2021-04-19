QPR transfer round-up: Target discusses form, League One star eyed, Head of Recruitment speaks

Queens Park Rangers got themselves back to winning ways at the weekend as they recorded an impressive 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

Indeed, after a poor showing at Rotherham a few days prior, Rangers bounced back well and saw off the Boro threat with ten men in the final phases of the game.

Certainly, it’s a great sign of progress that the Hoops are now above Boro in the standings given Middlesbrough have been tipped as a play-off contender for much of the campaign, and Mark Warburton will be looking to build this summer in the transfer window.

Here, then, are some of the latest transfer lines doing the rounds surrounding the club:

Josh McPake discusses form

Winger Josh McPake has been linked with QPR in recent weeks and he has offered an update on his personal development and insists there is more to come.

He’s on loan at Harrogate Town and had this to say via the Yorkshire Post:

“Earlier on in my loan here I was getting a bit frustrated because things weren’t coming together as often as I would have liked but now I’m starting to feel a bit more confident with my finishing and it is all starting to come together now.

“There is definitely more to come, however. I’m not done yet. Obviously we’ve got another four league games and then the [FA Trophy] final at Wembley so I want to finish my loan on a high.”

QPR could well be watching closely to see just how he ends this season.

Scott Twine targeted

According to Sunday’s printed Sun, Scott Twine is attracting the interest of Championship clubs and could well get a move this summer to one of them.

He has been in great form for Swindon Town despite the Robins’ wider issues in League One and the likes of Luton, Barnsley and Peterborough United are all apparently interested in signing the former Newport County man this summer transfer window, as well as Queens Park Rangers.

Recruitment update offered

Late last week, QPR’s head of recruitment Andy Belk had his say on the Hoops’ plans for player recruitment and how the pandemic will have had an impact, as quoted by West London Sport.

QPR have got one of the smaller budgets in the Championship anyway and so the pandemic isn’t going to have helped finances.

Rangers fans want their club to build on what has overall been a good season, though, and naturally that sees requests for new players grow, with Belk focusing more on the scouting side of things and how watching players has had to change this year.

Belk had this to say:

“Covid has had a massive impact on recruitment.

“It’s made live viewings very difficult, so we’ve been doing a lot more video work.

“We’ve also been doing more on the data side which the club and I wanted to do more of as that’s my background.

“I thought it was an area we could improve and it’s something we have improved. It (the pandemic) has probably accelerated that process and made it a bit easier to get that in place.

“But you’ve taken out live games and that does mean that instead of having a chance to see a player play live, say 10 times before you sign him, you’re not really going to have that chance.”

