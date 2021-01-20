QPR transfer round-up: Stefan Johansen latest, Alex Pritchard, Osayi-Samuel and more

With Charlie Austin and Jordy de Wijs already joining on loan, it has been something of a busy transfer window for QPR.

However, it seems as though the London club are not done yet, as they look to strengthen their squad and make sure they pull away from the Championship relegation zone during the second half of the season.

Indeed, there is still plenty of speculation surrounding Mark Warburton’s side, as we enter the final stages of the window.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look here, at the biggest transfer stories to emerge from around the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium over the course of the past few days.

Fenerbahce claim Osayi-Samuel signing

After months of speculation, it looks as though the future of winger Bright Osayi-Samuel has finally been decided.

It was announced by Fenerbahce on Friday night that they had signed the winger on a pre-contract agreement that will see him join the Turkish giants on a four-year deal at the end of the season.

QPR then followed that up with a statement confirming Osayi-Samuel has informed the club he will move to Fenerbahce in the summer, unless the two sides can agree a deal for an early move for the 22-year-old, meaning there may yet be one final twist in this saga.

Pritchard targeted

With Osayi-Samuel on his way out, it seems QPR may need to add another attacking midfielder to their ranks, and one it seems one target to fill that role, is Alex Pritchard.

According to recent reports, QPR are interested in a move for the Huddersfield man, who is said to be unlikely to be offered a new contract when his current deal at John Smith’s Stadium expires this summer.

However, QPR are not alone with their interest in the 27-year-old, with subsequent reports from The Telegraph claiming that Championship rivals Birmingham and Bristol City are also keen on a deal for Pritchard.

Another centre back linked

Despite completing a deal for De Wijs, it seems QPR may not be done in terms of their centre back recruitment this month.

According to the Glasgow Times, QPR – along with Championship rivals Cardiff – are among the clubs interested in signing centre back Declan Gallagher from Motherwell.

The 29-year-old is out of contract at Fir Park in the summer, although he is thought to be close to triggering an extension, while Celtic are also said to be interested in completing what Gallagher would apparently consider to be a dream move to Parkhead.

Deal for Fulham man eyed

It seems as though QPR could also look to strengthen their midfield this month, with Fulham’s Stefan Johansen seemingly a target.

The Norway international was not named in the Cottagers’ 25-man Premier League squad this season, and it now seems as though Rangers could look to take advantage of that.

According to TalkSport reporter Sean Gallagher, Mark Warburton’s side are considering the possibility of a move to try and bring Johansen to The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on loan for the rest of the season.