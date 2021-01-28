QPR transfer round-up: Signing imminent, James Garner latest, Alex Pritchard move assessed

Queens Park Rangers have made some good signings so far this month and can be happy with the business that they have done.

The Hoops have managed to really bolster the spine of their team with the arrivals of Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen and Jordy de Wijs but there remains further rumours as we head towards the deadline.

With that in mind, then, here’s the latest QPR transfer round-up…

James Garner loan unlikely

According to Sean Gallagher, QPR would like to sign James Garner this month but it seems unlikely to happen.

The Hoops want to loan him from Manchester United but he is currently at Watford who would need to terminate their own loan for him.

As per Gallagher, there is only a slim chance it could happen but there is apparently Hoops interest in him.

Alex Pritchard update

Sean Gallagher has also revealed that the Hoops would like to sign Alex Pritchard this month if they can.

Mark Warburton has worked with him before at Brentford and is a fan of his but it remains to be seen if anything can be done.

According to Gallagher, the wage structuring is what could hold the deal up with QPR’s finances obviously tight.

Joe Walsh on the way

Speaking to the press this morning, QPR boss Mark Warburton revealed that Joe Walsh is set to arrive ‘imminently.’

The young goalkeeper is to arrive from Gillingham and will be looking to make an impression as early as possible.

He is only 18 so will likely be out of the first-team squad for now but it’s another good young player QPR will be looking to develop.

Warburton won’t rule out further arrivals

Finally, again in his press conference on Thursday morning, the QPR boss said that whilst he was happy with who has come in so far this month, another one or two arrivals could be possible.

He said that if the deal and the player was right then the Hoops could act before the deadline, so the coming days could be of interest to R’s fans.

Time will tell as to what happens.

