QPR transfer round-up: Player exit imminent, West Ham man interest, Carroll latest

It’s been a busy transfer window for Queens Park Rangers as the Hoops look to get themselves a side that can challenge for the play-offs.

Losing Ebere Eze is bound to be a big blow but the R’s will know that financially that has really given them a boost, and they’ll be able to add further in this window, though they’re still not obviously going to be breaking the bank.

A fair few rumours are still doing the rounds concerning the club at the moment, then, in terms of both ins and outs and so in this round-up, we take a look at exactly that…

Barnes on verge of exit

As per West London Sport, goalkeeper Dillon Barnes is set to leave the Hoops on loan for Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

Liam Kelly, Joe Lumley and Seny Dieng are all ahead of him in the pecking order right now so it makes sense for him to move on for the season.

Holland eyed

N Holland,whilst still recovering from injury,has a lot of interest in him from clubs for a loan or permanent deal,these include: Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, QPR and a few others champ clubs.A decision is yet to be made however but he needs game time to prove what he can do⚒ pic.twitter.com/Fhoe0WJHrW — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) September 1, 2020

As above, exWHUemployee on Twitter is reporting that QPR are among the gaggle of clubs currently looking at West Ham youngster Nathan Holland.

The Hoops have been looking at a number of young players this summer and, with EFL experience from time at Oxford United, Holland could be the next to shine.

They’ve clearly got a battle on to get him, though.

Carroll watched

Tom Carroll recently took part in a friendly for the Hoops against Arsenal with West London Sport reporting that the midfielder is currently being assessed by the club over a potential move.

He has no team for next season right now after leaving Swansea City but perhaps a move back to London would be what he prefers.

Let’s see if the R’s offer him that chance.