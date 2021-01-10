QPR transfer round-up: Offer made for winger, Dutch defender set to sign, Man Utd youngster wanted

Despite sitting in 20th position in the Championship, the return of Charlie Austin to Queens Park Rangers has brought frustrated fans back together in happiness.

Results haven’t been going right recently but the club hope that Austin will score the goals to lift the Hoops up the table and away from danger.

It’s set to be a busy window for Mark Warburton, who is looking to add several fresh faces to his squad for the second half of the season.

But he could be set to lose one of his stars as well – let’s look at all the latest transfer news coming out of W12.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

Osayi-Samuel remains a man in-demand, and there’s no sign of him penning a new deal with his current one expiring in the summer.

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are circling with the ability to offer the winger a pre-contract agreement, whilst Mark Warburton rubbished reports that Osayi-Samuel had agreed to join Fenerbahce in Turkey.

The 23-year-old is still starting games for the Hoops – but for how long?

Alfie Doughty

A potential replacement for Osayi-Samuel is Charlton starlet Doughty, who has been the subject of interest from many clubs this week.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer has confirmed that the 21-year-old isn’t signing a new deal at The Valley, with Celtic and Rangers once again both interested in an EFL talent.

But three Championship clubs have had cash offers accepted for Doughty – they’re thought to be Stoke City, Bournemouth and QPR.

Doughty is highly versatile and can play all down the left-hand side of the pitch, as well as an inside forward on the right and could offer Warburton something different once he’s recovered from his torn hamstring.

Jordy De Wijs

The centre of defence is an area that Warburton needs to add to, with the R’s leaking goals left, right and centre.

Yoann Barbet hasn’t convinced next to Rob Dickie, and it speaks volumes that QPR have reportedly agreed a deal to loan a left-footed defender in in the form of De Wijs from Hull.

The Dutchman is said to be on the verge of the move and you’d expect it to be done early next week in what would be a welcome addition.

Dylan Levitt

Another loanee who could be arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is Levitt, who has recently been recalled by Manchester United from an unsuccessful loan spell at Charlton.

The five-cap Wales international will now bide his time before making a decision on his next move, with the R’s and Portsmouth both interested in taking him for the rest of the current campaign.

Lee Bowyer said that whilst Levitt is a good player he didn’t think he had the physicality required to succeed in League One – but Warburton could offer him a chance in the tier above.